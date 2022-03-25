Bland To Earn Dream Masters Debut With Westwood Win

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Richard Bland is one win away at the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play from securing his dream first start at The Masters. Standing in his way? Former England Boys team-mate Lee Westwood.

Bland, 49, tops group 9 on one-and-a-half points after tying his opening match with Bryson DeChambeau and defeating Talor Gooch on the final green in round two. He led by as much as four holes approaching the turn before American Gooch fought back to level the encounter with two to play.

A clutch 14-footer on the 17th restored Bland's advantage, which he made count on the last, with Gooch unable to find the birdie required to force a play-off.

As for Westwood, the 48-year-old ensured it was a miserable first PGA Tour outing in six weeks for DeChambeau, who is still recovering from wrist and hip injuries that have blighted his season to date. They duelled back and forth, swapping the lead, before the Englishman finished in style.

An eagle at the par-5 16th for Westwood restored parity, before the pair halved the penultimate hole in birdie. With both players' hopes of progressing through the group hanging by a thread, it was DeChambeau who wilted under the pressure, an untidy bogey paving the way for his opponent to secure his first point.

Westwood is now tied on one point with Gooch, and is relishing the prospect of taking on his fellow Englishman in his final round robin match for a place in the last 16.

"We played on the same England Boys Team, so we've known each other a long, long time, so it'll be fun to play with him again," said Westwood. "He's obviously leading the group now with one and a half.

"Myself and Talor [Gooch] have got one. It's back in my hands, isn't it. If I beat Blandy and Talor wins, then we play off. There's all sorts of different scenarios. It'll be two old guys wobbling around."

As for Bland, he is well aware of what is on the line but is under no illusions of the task facing him.

He said: "There's a lot to play for, certainly for me. If I can beat Lee, then I'm through. But there's no easy game. Lee's still a class act, always has been, always will be, but it should be good fun."

Another Englishman desperate to tee it up in the first men's major of the year is Ian Poulter, although his hopes have been dashed by two consecutive defeats at Austin Country Club. He lost out to Scottie Scheffler in a close battle in round one before being soundly beaten by Matt Fitzpatrick to the tune of 4&2. The World No. 67 will need to win next week's Valero Texas Open if he is to make his 17th appearance at Augusta National.