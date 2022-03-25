Bland To Earn Dream Masters Debut With Westwood Win
A familiar foe stands between Richard Bland and a first appearance at Augusta National
Richard Bland is one win away at the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play from securing his dream first start at The Masters. Standing in his way? Former England Boys team-mate Lee Westwood.
Bland, 49, tops group 9 on one-and-a-half points after tying his opening match with Bryson DeChambeau and defeating Talor Gooch on the final green in round two. He led by as much as four holes approaching the turn before American Gooch fought back to level the encounter with two to play.
A clutch 14-footer on the 17th restored Bland's advantage, which he made count on the last, with Gooch unable to find the birdie required to force a play-off.
As for Westwood, the 48-year-old ensured it was a miserable first PGA Tour outing in six weeks for DeChambeau, who is still recovering from wrist and hip injuries that have blighted his season to date. They duelled back and forth, swapping the lead, before the Englishman finished in style.
An eagle at the par-5 16th for Westwood restored parity, before the pair halved the penultimate hole in birdie. With both players' hopes of progressing through the group hanging by a thread, it was DeChambeau who wilted under the pressure, an untidy bogey paving the way for his opponent to secure his first point.
Westwood is now tied on one point with Gooch, and is relishing the prospect of taking on his fellow Englishman in his final round robin match for a place in the last 16.
"We played on the same England Boys Team, so we've known each other a long, long time, so it'll be fun to play with him again," said Westwood. "He's obviously leading the group now with one and a half.
"Myself and Talor [Gooch] have got one. It's back in my hands, isn't it. If I beat Blandy and Talor wins, then we play off. There's all sorts of different scenarios. It'll be two old guys wobbling around."
As for Bland, he is well aware of what is on the line but is under no illusions of the task facing him.
He said: "There's a lot to play for, certainly for me. If I can beat Lee, then I'm through. But there's no easy game. Lee's still a class act, always has been, always will be, but it should be good fun."
Another Englishman desperate to tee it up in the first men's major of the year is Ian Poulter, although his hopes have been dashed by two consecutive defeats at Austin Country Club. He lost out to Scottie Scheffler in a close battle in round one before being soundly beaten by Matt Fitzpatrick to the tune of 4&2. The World No. 67 will need to win next week's Valero Texas Open if he is to make his 17th appearance at Augusta National.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a handicap of 1. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
