Blades Brown Becomes Second Successive 16-Year-Old To Make PGA Tour Cut On Debut

Another week, another 16-year-old amateur making waves on the PGA Tour. Last week, it was Kris Kim setting records as he became the fifth-youngest player to play the weekend in a Tour event when he made the cut at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Now, it's the turn of 16-year-old American Blades Brown who fired a second-round 67 to reach the weekend at the Myrtle Beach Classic on his Tour debut.

Brown, ranked No. 4 in the AJGA rankings, produced a stellar second nine at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club to make the cut by two shots and sit T48 heading into the final two rounds.

"It feels amazing," Brown reflected after his second round. "For me, I was like, okay, I can either make the cut or do homework tomorrow and feel bad about myself.

"My mom was kind of throwing that at me this morning, and I was like, all right, mom. But it definitely feels surreal. After I made that putt on nine, that little two-inch putt, I was like, yes. I can go chill by the beach, I can do whatever, but I'm so stoked.

"My goal was to make the cut, and lucky enough I was able to do that. I just go out and play and see how low I can go these next two days."

Having fired an even-par opening round on Thursday, Brown needed a low score on Friday to make the cut. Starting on the back nine, he made six straight pars before his first birdie on the par-4 16th.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For the second week in a row, a 16-year-old has made the cut on TOUR 🤯@BladesBrown2026 will play the weekend in his TOUR debut @MyrtleBeachCl! pic.twitter.com/jDWwbByoXgMay 10, 2024

However, having failed to get up and down from the greenside bunker, he tapped in for a bogey five and was back to square one with just nine holes to go. Needing inspiration, he looked to his caddie, Jack Bethmann.

"A wise man once told me the tournament starts on the back nine Sunday," he said. "For me, I know it's not Sunday, but after making bogey on 18, that was my Sunday back nine. I just said, 'Okay, whatever happens happens.' Jack told me, 'You've got to get everything to the hole this time.'"

Inspired, Brown made two birdies in his next three holes before saving par superbly on the par-5 fourth with a chip-in from off the green.

Two more birdies followed in consecutive holes on the sixth and seventh, with the teenager safely making par on his final two holes to punch his ticket into the weekend's action.

Brown sits nine shots off the lead, held by fellow countryman Chris Gotterup. Scotland's Robert MacIntyre sits one shot back on -11, with Spain's Jorge Comaillo one further back on -10.