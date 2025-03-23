Billy Horschel Makes Birdie Of The Year After Left-Handed Shot At Valspar Championship

Billy Horschel’s struggles during the 2023 season were well-documented, where he admitted his poor form had affected his emotional well-being. As a result, the sight of him getting back to his best over the last year has been one of the most heartwarming in golf.

Achievements including a T2 at The Open and beating Rory McIlroy with an eagle in a playoff at the BMW PGA Championship demonstrated he was well and truly back, and a moment of magic in the final round of the Valspar Championship displayed the kind of confidence only a player at the very top of his game could execute.

On the par-5 fifth at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course, Horschel found himself in the left rough following his second shot, facing another 127 yds to go. The bigger problem was a large tree stood immediately to the left of the right-hander, meaning he had no chance of positioning himself satisfactorily to execute his approach shot.

For most players, a lay-up would be the only option, but not Horschel. Instead, he chose to play the shot left-handed, striking the ball with the back of the clubface. That appeared to be a recipe for disaster, particularly given the high stakes, with Horschel only two off the overnight leaders at five-under at the time.

However, his strategy paid off – big time. Horschel didn’t just get his ball to the safety of the fairway, he landed it on the green to leave an unlikely birdie chance from over 31 feet.

Unbelievable lefty shot from @BillyHo_Golf! AND HE MADE THE PUTT! 📺 Golf Channel / @PGATOURLIVE pic.twitter.com/48Oj0qdMxtMarch 23, 2025

While most players would be happy to get the ball down in a couple of putts and walk away with a par at that point, Horschel then went even better, perfectly judging his birdie putt as it trickled into the hole to move him to six-under and firmly in contention for his first title of the year.

So, does Horschel’s shot that led to his birdie putt have the shot of the year wrapped up already? Cam Davis may have a thing or two to say about that after his stunning tree root escape in February’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

However, there’s no doubt that, when the 2025 PGA Tour season is in the books, Horschel's outrageous left-handed shot at the Valspar Championship will feature prominently in the highlights reels.