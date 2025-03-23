Billy Horschel Makes Birdie Of The Year After Left-Handed Shot At Valspar Championship
The 38-year-old produced a jaw-dropping left-handed approach shot in the final round at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course
Billy Horschel’s struggles during the 2023 season were well-documented, where he admitted his poor form had affected his emotional well-being. As a result, the sight of him getting back to his best over the last year has been one of the most heartwarming in golf.
Achievements including a T2 at The Open and beating Rory McIlroy with an eagle in a playoff at the BMW PGA Championship demonstrated he was well and truly back, and a moment of magic in the final round of the Valspar Championship displayed the kind of confidence only a player at the very top of his game could execute.
On the par-5 fifth at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course, Horschel found himself in the left rough following his second shot, facing another 127 yds to go. The bigger problem was a large tree stood immediately to the left of the right-hander, meaning he had no chance of positioning himself satisfactorily to execute his approach shot.
For most players, a lay-up would be the only option, but not Horschel. Instead, he chose to play the shot left-handed, striking the ball with the back of the clubface. That appeared to be a recipe for disaster, particularly given the high stakes, with Horschel only two off the overnight leaders at five-under at the time.
However, his strategy paid off – big time. Horschel didn’t just get his ball to the safety of the fairway, he landed it on the green to leave an unlikely birdie chance from over 31 feet.
Unbelievable lefty shot from @BillyHo_Golf! AND HE MADE THE PUTT! 📺 Golf Channel / @PGATOURLIVE pic.twitter.com/48Oj0qdMxtMarch 23, 2025
While most players would be happy to get the ball down in a couple of putts and walk away with a par at that point, Horschel then went even better, perfectly judging his birdie putt as it trickled into the hole to move him to six-under and firmly in contention for his first title of the year.
So, does Horschel’s shot that led to his birdie putt have the shot of the year wrapped up already? Cam Davis may have a thing or two to say about that after his stunning tree root escape in February’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
However, there’s no doubt that, when the 2025 PGA Tour season is in the books, Horschel's outrageous left-handed shot at the Valspar Championship will feature prominently in the highlights reels.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
