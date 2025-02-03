Shot Of The Year? Cam Davis Pulls Off Stunning Tree Root Escape At Pebble Beach

Having put his second shot into the tree roots at the final hole, Davis produced an outrageous recovery that many claimed is already the shot of the year

Although 2025 is just over a month old, it seems that Cam Davis may have produced the best shot of the year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Playing for the $3.6 million first prize, the Australian was a few shots back of eventual winner Rory McIlroy but, with plenty of cash and FedEx Cup points still up for grabs, it was still all to play for as Davis headed to the 18th hole at Pebble Beach.

However, pushing his second shot at the par 5, it came to rest amongst tree roots and, with the very realistic thought of injury coming into viewer's heads, many were worried as Davis stood over the ball. What followed though, is one of, if not, the best shots of the week.

Striking down on his wedge shot, Davis somehow managed to avoid the several tree roots around the ball, with the shot landing on the green and checking back to just a few feet.

Walking up to the flag with a huge smile on his face, the 29-year-old couldn't quite believe what he had pulled off, as a closing birdie gave Davis a tied fifth finish and a rather nice $755,000 payday.

Such was the quality of the pitch, many reacted on social media, with one user writing "That Cam Davis shot, my word. Truly one of the best shots I’ve ever seen in my life," whilst another stated "might be legit one of the best shots I’ve ever seen."

Although it was Davis who grabbed the headlines momentarily, his pitch was then almost overshadowed by Justin Rose who, playing alongside the Australian, drained a chip from off the green with a fairway wood.

Having won this event back in 2023, Rose had played solidly all day at Pebble Beach and, striking two shots short of the green, he was left with a tricky up-and-down for a birdie. However, the Englishman went one better, as he ran his fairway wood up the green and into the centre of the cup for an eagle.

Following on from the hole out, Rose gave us a celebration similar to that of the Ryder Cup and, finishing in a share of third, the 44-year-old claimed a $1.16 million payday, as well as his best result since The Open Championship in July.

