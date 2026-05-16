PGA Championship Day 3 Live Updates, Leaderboard And Tee Times: Justin Rose Charging On Moving Day

It's Moving Day at Aronimink and we have an incredibly tight leaderboard at the 2026 PGA Championship.
The course has been brutally difficult over the first two days but scoring is lower so far on Saturday, where we may see a few players get on birdie runs and distance themselves at the top.
Lots of big names remain in contention, with the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm all in position to challenge Alex Smalley and Maverick McNealy at the top - who go out at 2.40pm local time in the final group.
Follow along for live updates all afternoon from our tour experts:
PGA Championship 2026 leaderboard
View full PGA Championship leaderboard
PGA Championship tee times: remaining pairings
All times local EDT
- 12.50pm: Jon Rahm, Andrew Putnam
- 1pm: Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay
- 1.10pm: Kurt Kitayama, Aaron Rai
- 1.20pm: Ludvig Aberg, Andrew Novak
- 1.30pm: Harris English, Si Woo Kim
- 1.40pm: Scottie Scheffler, David Puig
- 2pm: Cameron Young, Justin Thomas
- 2.10pm: Min Woo Lee, Max Greyserman
- 2.20pm: Aldrich Potgieter, Stephan Jaeger
- 2.30pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Gotterup
- 2.40pm: Alex Smalley, Maverick McNealy
PGA Championship quick links
- Aronimink Golf Club: 5 Things To Know
- How To Watch The 2026 PGA Championship
- Past Winners At Aronimink Golf Club
- Next 9 PGA Championship Host Venues
Live updates from:
MONSTER DRIVE FROM KOEPKA UP 9
The five-time Major champion bombs one right down the middle of the par 5 after that momentum putt on 8.
Rory McIlroy pulls it well left and we'll have to see what kind of lie he gets.
Elsewhere, Kristoffer Reitan has just made another eagle at the 16th and the Norwegian is now five-under for the day and two-under for the tournament!
APPROACHING THE FINAL GROUPS