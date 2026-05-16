PGA Championship Day 3 Live Updates, Leaderboard And Tee Times: Justin Rose Charging On Moving Day

It's set to be a thrilling Saturday at Aronimink with a bunched leaderboard at the PGA Championship - follow along for the latest leaderboard and live updates from our team

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The PGA Championship Wanamaker Trophy sitting on a bridge in front of the Aronimink clubhouse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's Moving Day at Aronimink and we have an incredibly tight leaderboard at the 2026 PGA Championship.

Lots of big names remain in contention, with the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm all in position to challenge Alex Smalley and Maverick McNealy at the top - who go out at 2.40pm local time in the final group.

Follow along for live updates all afternoon from our tour experts:

PGA Championship 2026 leaderboard

View full PGA Championship leaderboard

PGA Championship tee times: remaining pairings

All times local EDT

  • 12.50pm: Jon Rahm, Andrew Putnam
  • 1pm: Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay
  • 1.10pm: Kurt Kitayama, Aaron Rai
  • 1.20pm: Ludvig Aberg, Andrew Novak
  • 1.30pm: Harris English, Si Woo Kim
  • 1.40pm: Scottie Scheffler, David Puig
  • 2pm: Cameron Young, Justin Thomas
  • 2.10pm: Min Woo Lee, Max Greyserman
  • 2.20pm: Aldrich Potgieter, Stephan Jaeger
  • 2.30pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Gotterup
  • 2.40pm: Alex Smalley, Maverick McNealy

Live updates from:

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MONSTER DRIVE FROM KOEPKA UP 9

Rory McIlroy pulls it well left and we'll have to see what kind of lie he gets.

Elsewhere, Kristoffer Reitan has just made another eagle at the 16th and the Norwegian is now five-under for the day and two-under for the tournament!

APPROACHING THE FINAL GROUPS