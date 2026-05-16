PGA Championship Day 3 Live Updates, Leaderboard And Tee Times: Justin Rose Charging On Moving Day

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It's Moving Day at Aronimink and we have an incredibly tight leaderboard at the 2026 PGA Championship.

The course has been brutally difficult over the first two days but scoring is lower so far on Saturday, where we may see a few players get on birdie runs and distance themselves at the top.

Lots of big names remain in contention, with the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm all in position to challenge Alex Smalley and Maverick McNealy at the top - who go out at 2.40pm local time in the final group.

Follow along for live updates all afternoon from our tour experts:

PGA Championship 2026 leaderboard

View full PGA Championship leaderboard

PGA Championship tee times: remaining pairings

All times local EDT

12.50pm: Jon Rahm, Andrew Putnam

1pm: Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay

1.10pm: Kurt Kitayama, Aaron Rai

1.20pm: Ludvig Aberg, Andrew Novak

1.30pm: Harris English, Si Woo Kim

1.40pm: Scottie Scheffler, David Puig

2pm: Cameron Young, Justin Thomas

2.10pm: Min Woo Lee, Max Greyserman

2.20pm: Aldrich Potgieter, Stephan Jaeger

2.30pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Gotterup

2.40pm: Alex Smalley, Maverick McNealy

Live updates from: