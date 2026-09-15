BMW PGA Championship To Feature Two-Tee Start For First Time Ever... Here's Why

Something rarely seen at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth has been approved and put into place for the 2026 edition of the tournament.

While it is has become fairly standard practice at the majority of professional golf tournaments, the DP World Tour’s flagship event is almost always just a one-tee start, meaning all players begin each round on the 1st.

However, for the first time ever – aside from when bad weather has meant it’s become necessary – the tournament features a two-tee start this year.

The reason behind the change is that there are six extra players in the field this week than there are typically, something that was designed to increase playing opportunities for DP World Tour members and approved by the tournament committee.

So, with that in mind, daylight - or the lack of it - becomes an issue. The tournament used to be held at the end of May but with the switch to September in 2019, getting the first two rounds completed before it gets dark is always a little tight.

Now, with even more competitors, it has been decided that play will begin on the 1st and 9th tees on Thursday and Friday.

A lot of courses that host tournaments nowadays have 1st and 10th tees that are close to the clubhouse, meaning it has little impact, but that is not the case at Wentworth.

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In fact, the 10th tee is just about the farthest point out on the entire course, so action will begin from the 9th tee instead - which is likely easier from a logistical standpoint.

Read more: BMW PGA Championship 2026 tee times

The last 18 winners of the BMW PGA Championship 🏆#BMWPGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/iWRqHu1uGBSeptember 15, 2026

As for whether it will have any impact on scoring, time will tell.

A star-studded field has assembled at Wentworth to battle it out for the trophy, including the likes of Rory McIlroy and last week's Irish Open winner Shane Lowry.

They are joined by Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed and a host of other big-name Europeans, such as Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland and PGA champion Aaron Rai.

Open champion Ryan Fox is also in the field, meaning three of the four Major winners in 2026 are at the tournament this year.