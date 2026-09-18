BMW PGA Championship Cut Rule: How Many Make The Weekend At Wentworth?
How does the cut work at the BMW PGA Championship?
It's cut day at Wentworth where players are battling to make it through to the weekend at the BMW PGA Championship.
The DP World Tour's flagship event is one of the five Rolex Series tournaments on the schedule, with big money, world ranking points and Race to Dubai points on the line...but only for those who can make the cut.
So, how many will make the weekend at Wentworth?
BMW PGA Championship cut rule
Following the first 36 holes, the cut will see around half of the field go home empty handed.
That's because the top 65 and ties make it through to the weekend, with the score required to advance usually in the +1 to -3 region.
There will be a one-tee start over the final two rounds from the 1st tee with groups playing in twos.
This year's BMW PGA Championship saw a unique two-tee start for the first time, which was introduced due to six extra players being added to the field. That's why players have been going off both the 1st and 9th holes.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
BMW PGA Championship cutline history:
- 2025: -3
- 2024: -2
- 2023: -1
- 2022: -4
- 2021: -2
- 2020: E
- 2019: +1
- 2018: -1
- 2017: +2
- 2016: +1
- 2015: +1
- 2014: +2
- 2013: +2
- 2012: +1
- 2011: +2
- 2010: +1
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.