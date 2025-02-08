5 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The WM Phoenix Open

Some familiar names made it to the weekend at TPC Scottsdale, but for other high-profile players, there was disappointment after they missed the cut

Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler and Max Homa
Some big names missed the WM Phoenix Open cut
There were some familiar names safely through to the weekend at the WM Phoenix Open, with the likes of three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth, South Korean star Tom Kim and former World No.1 Justin Thomas all riding high on the leaderboard after two days at TPC Scottsdale.

While the huge crowds will be able to cheer on some big names in the third and fourth rounds, for some notable players, there was an early exit from the famous tournament.

Matt Fitzpatrick (-1)

Matt Fitzpatrick takes a shot at the pro-am for the WM Phoenix Open

Matt Fitzpatrick missed the cut by one

The former US Open winner would rue a bogey at the 18th hole to miss the cut by one at TPC Scottsdale on Friday, with the Englishman carding rounds of 72 and 69 to finish one-under.

It's the first cut Fitzpatrick has missed in 2025 and also the 30-year-old's first missed cut since the PGA Championship back in May 2024.

Luke Clanton (-1)

Luke Clanton takes a shot at the WM Phoenix Open

Luke Clanton will have to wait for a PGA Tour card after failing to reach the weekend at TPC Scottsdale

The amateur battled valiantly in Arizona, but not even a four-under 67 could stop Clanton from missing the cut after a three-over 74 on Thursday.

Needing to make the weekend to secure a PGA Tour card, the 21-year-old narrowly missed his birdie putt at the final hole on Friday, meaning the wait for Tour status will continue a little longer.

Billy Horschel (+1)

Billy Horschel takes a shot during a practice round for the WM Phoenix Open

Billy Horschel missed the cut for the second time since the turn of the year

After carding a level-par first round of 71 on Thursday, Horschel could only manage a one-over-par 72 on Friday to miss the cut by three strokes.

It's the second missed cut in 2025 for Horschel, who also failed to make the weekend at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He will also tee it up at the Genesis Invitational next week at Torrey Pines.

Max Homa (+3)

Max Homa takes a shot at the WM Phoenix Open

Homa has struggled for form in 2025 and, at the WM Phoenix Open, the American failed to make it into the weekend after rounds of 76 and 69.

After withdrawing at the Farmers Insurance Open, the 34-year-old finished T53rd at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with Homa also being left to prepare for the Genesis Invitational next week earlier than expected.

Rickie Fowler (W/D)

Rickie Fowler takes a shot at the WM Phoenix Open

Rickie Fowler withdrew after the first round of the WM Phoenix Open

After a three-over 74 on Thursday, Fowler withdrew from the tournament on Friday citing illness as he missed his first cut since last year's Genesis Scottish Open.

The American had been set to tee off with Sahith Theegala and Billy Horschel, but the 2019 WM Phoenix Open winner failed to show for his 10.15am tee time.

