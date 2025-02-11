Australian Professional Gets LIV Golf Adelaide Call-Up

After making an appearance for Iron Heads GC at LIV Golf's season opener in Riyadh, Wade Ormsby is set to tee it up in his home country of Australia at LIV Golf Adelaide.

Arguably the circuit's marquee tournament, drawing near 100,000 fans throughout the week at The Grange, the four-time Asian Tour winner will once again be part of Kevin Na's Iron Heads GC, as Jinichiro Kozuma recovers from injury.

Usually a LIV Golf League reserve player, Ormsby has made a handful of appearances on the circuit, with his best result coming at LIV's first ever tournament, LIV Golf London, where he finished in a share of 22nd. What's more, he was also captain for Punch GC during the first year of LIV Golf, with the team changing its name to Ripper GC and captain to Cameron Smith.

At LIV Golf Riyadh, Ormsby finished in a tie for 25th and, you may wonder, how does a reserve player make his way into a team? Well, amongst the reserve players on the roster, team captains can decide who they would like to fill the left-over spot if one of their players is injured or absent from the tournament.

Along with Ormsby, Khalid Attieh, John Catlin, Kalle Samooja and Ollie Schniederjans are also LIV Golf reserve players, with Schniederjans playing for HyFlyers GC last week in Riyadh after captain, Phil Mickelson, missed out with injury.

Ormsby during LIV Golf Invitational Miami in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Adelaide, Ormsby will no doubt have the support of the home fans behind him, with the 44-year-old residing in the South Australian city.

He will be the fifth Aussie to feature in the tournament, as the Ripper GC quartet of Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Lucas Herbert look to defend the team title that they claimed in a thrilling playoff last year.