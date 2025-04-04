Augusta National Women's Amateur Final Round Tee Times 2025

Heading into the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur, England's Lottie Woad is in the ideal position to become the championship's first-ever back-to-back winner.

Now in its sixth year, the ANWA has seen several records broken in 2025 - from Megha Ganne's lowest-ever opening round at Champions Retreat (a nine-under 63) to one-under being the lowest-ever cut line. As a result, a record 32 players are under par through two rounds, with the previous high of 13 set in 2023.

Woad is aiming to make more history by not only recording consecutive victories but also becoming the championship's only multiple-time winner. She is co-leader alongside Kiara Romero on nine-under, and the pair have a one-stroke advantage over multiple rivals in their rearview mirror.

The World Amateur No.1 was in a very similar scenario on her way to victory last term, leading by one before being surpassed late on by Bailey Shoemaker. However, the English star rattled off several birdies in the closing holes to make the most of her late start in the final group to claim the trophy.

The Florida State University talent and her peer from the University of Oregon will tee off at 10:20am ET (3:20pm BST) on Saturday after a day of practice at Augusta National Golf Club, with both aiming for the perfect end to an already fantastic week.

Competition at its finest.Kiara Romero and Lottie Woad finish their rounds tied for the lead at -9.#ANWAgolf pic.twitter.com/4IuHHUs8aRApril 3, 2025

Hoping to hunt them down will be the Spanish pair of Carla Bernat Escuder and Andrea Revuelta in the penultimate group at 10:10am ET (3:10pm BST). Bernat Escuder recorded two rounds of 68 at Champions Retreat to put herself in a great place to challenge for the title, while Revuelta followed up a decent two-under 70 with a sparkling 66 to do the same.

Ganne and Talley go off third last, 10 minutes before the Spanish duo, with the American rivals desperate to put as much pressure on those behind as possible. World Amateur No.3, Jasmine Koo tees off alongside Mackenzie Lee at 9:40am ET (2:40pm BST) needing plenty of birdies to catch the leaders who begin five strokes ahead.

Here are the full tee times for all 32 players involved in the final round of the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur.

AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN'S AMATEUR FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES 2025

Hole 1 - ET (BST)