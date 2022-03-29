Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Augusta National Women's Amateur Field 2022

Just before the week of The Masters, the world of golf gets its first glimpse of Augusta National at the Augusta National Women's Amateur. An event first introduced in 2019, the tournament features an elite field of 72 women amateurs competing over 54 holes of stroke play from March 30-April 2. The first two rounds will be contested at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday and Thursday, after which a cut will take place to the leading 30 players.

The final round will be held at Augusta National on Saturday.

The star-studded field features 24 of the top 25 players in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Stanford’s Rose Zhang and Rachel Heck enter as favorites as the Nos. 1 and 2 ranked amateurs in the world, respectively.

Below is the full field and if you want to get your Augusta fix before The Masters, check out all the broadcast details in our piece on how to watch the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Augusta National Women's Amateur Field