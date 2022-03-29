Augusta National Women's Amateur Field 2022
Who makes up the 72-player field for the 3rd Augusta National Women's Amateur?
Just before the week of The Masters, the world of golf gets its first glimpse of Augusta National at the Augusta National Women's Amateur. An event first introduced in 2019, the tournament features an elite field of 72 women amateurs competing over 54 holes of stroke play from March 30-April 2. The first two rounds will be contested at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday and Thursday, after which a cut will take place to the leading 30 players.
The final round will be held at Augusta National on Saturday.
The star-studded field features 24 of the top 25 players in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Stanford’s Rose Zhang and Rachel Heck enter as favorites as the Nos. 1 and 2 ranked amateurs in the world, respectively.
Below is the full field and if you want to get your Augusta fix before The Masters, check out all the broadcast details in our piece on how to watch the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
Augusta National Women's Amateur Field
- Amari Avery, US
- Jenny Bae, US
- Shinsil Bang, Korea
- Carla Bernat Escuder, Spain
- Hailey Borja, US
- Phoebe Brinker, US
- Jensen Castle, US
- Briana Chacon, US
- Hannah Darling, Scotland
- Anna Davis, US
- Louise Duncan, Scotland
- Alexandra Forsterling, Germany
- Annabell Fuller, England
- Megha Ganne, US
- Savannah Grewal, Canada
- Mizuki Hashimoto, Japan
- Rachel Heck, US
- Youmin Hwang, Korea
- Julia Johnson, US
- Auston Kim, US
- Irene Kim, US
- Sara Kouskova, Czech Republic
- Aline Krauter, Germany
- Rachel Kuehn, US
- Ashley Lau, Malaysia
- Jeong Hyun Lee, Korea
- Amalie Leth-Nissen, Denmark
- Beth Lillie, US
- Ingrid Lindblad, Sweden
- Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Spain
- Hsin-Yu Lu, Chinese Taipei
- Caitlyn Macnab, South Africa
- Emily Mahar, Australia
- Antonia Malate, US
- Caley McGinty, England
- Carolina Melgrati, Italy
- Ashley Menne, US,
- Emilia Migilaccio, US
- Benedetta Moresco, Italy
- Anna Morgan, US
- Hinano Muguruma, Japan
- Katherine Muzi, US
- Mychael O'Berry, US
- Meja Ortengren, Sweden
- Alexa Pano, US
- Valery Plata, Colombia
- Avani Prashanth, India
- Kirsten Rudgeley, Australia
- Amanda Sambach, US
- Megan Schofill, US
- Paula Schulz-Hanssen, Germany
- Aneka Seumanutafa, US
- Erica Shepherd, US
- Ivy Shepherd, US
- Bailey Shoemaker, US
- Ellie Slama, US
- Emma Spitz, Austria
- Latanna Stone, US
- Caroline Sturdza, Switzerland
- Shannon Tan, Singapore
- Rina Tatematsu, Thailand
- Ayaka Tezuka, Japan
- Beatrice Wallin, Sweden
- Lauren Walsh, Ireland
- Crystal Wang, US
- Yana Wilson, US
- Lei Ye, China
- Xiaowen Yin, China
- Rin Yoshida, Japan
- Liqi Zeng, China
- Rose Zhang, US
- Avery Zweig, US
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
