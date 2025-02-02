AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Final Round Tee Times

Sepp Straka leads Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry by one shot going into the final round, with a number of big names also in pursuit of the Ryder Cup star

Rory McIlroy tees off with an iron
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is set up for a thrilling final day, as Sepp Straka leads his fellow Ryder Cup teammates going into Sunday.

Recently claiming The American Express, Straka overcame a wobble on Saturday to birdie four of his final five holes to get to 16-under, one shot clear of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, who both carded seven-under third rounds of 65.

Sepp Straka with The American Express trophy

Straka celebrates his American Express victory back in mid-January

Teeing off at 10.04am local time (PST), the trio will be the marquee group at Pebble Beach, with Justin Rose, Tom Kim and Cam Davies all sitting at 14-under, two back of Straka.

As six players sit within two strokes of the leader, Sunday's conditions are set to be considerably better than Saturday's, which had 30mph winds and near sideways rain.

Sunday is set to be sunny with 10mph winds, meaning that any number of players could make a charge on the final day, something we saw from Wyndham Clark last year, as he carded a 12-under-par third round of 60.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry hold the Zurich Classic trophy

McIlroy and Lowry claimed the Zurich Classic of New Orleans back in April 2024

Being a Signature Event, there's a $20 million purse up for grabs, with the winner claiming $3.6 million. What's more, with a big fortnight of action coming up in the form of the WM Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational, players will be looking to head into the next month with some form behind them.

ET (BST)

1st Hole

  • 10.52am (3.52pm): Gary Woodland, Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre
  • 11.03am (4.03pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Davis Thompson, Keith Mitchell
  • 11.14am (4.14pm): Nick Taylor, Patrick Cantlay, Andrew Novak
  • 11.25am (4.25pm): Rickie Fowler, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai
  • 11.36am (4.36pm): Eric Cole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Hoge
  • 11.47am (4.47pm): Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland
  • 11.58am (4.58pm): Si Woo Kim, Min Woo Lee, J.J. Spaun
  • 12.09pm (5.09pm): Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, J.T. Poston
  • 12.20pm (5.20pm): Billy Horschel, Jake Knapp, Sam Burns
  • 12.31pm (5.31pm): Rasmus Hojgaard, Lee Hodges, Jason Day
  • 12.42pm (5.42pm): Sam Stevens, Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith
  • 12.53pm (5.53pm): Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, Austin Eckroat
  • 1.04pm (6.04pm): Justin Rose, Tom Kim, Cam Davis
  • 1.15pm (6.15pm): Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

10th Hole

  • 10.52am (3.52pm): Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas
  • 11.03am (4.03pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Thomas Detry, Sahith Theegala
  • 11.14am (4.14pm): Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers
  • 11.25am (4.25pm): Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin, Byeong Hun An
  • 11.36am (4.36pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Harry Hall, Brian Harman
  • 11.47am (4.47pm): Will Zalatoris, Erik van Rooyen, Stephan Jaeger
  • 11.58am (4.58pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Max Homa, Adam Scott
  • 12.09pm (5.09pm): Corey Conners, Justin Lower, Kevin Yu
  • 12.20pm (5.20pm): Adam Hadwin, Keegan Bradley, Doug Ghim
  • 12.31pm (5.31pm): Harris English, Mark Hubbard, Wyndham Clark
  • 12.42pm (5.42pm): Matthieu Pavon, Beau Hossler, Nico Echavarria
  • 12.53pm (5.53pm): Cameron Young, Max Greyserman
  • 1.04pm (6.04pm): Jordan Spieth, Brendon Todd

