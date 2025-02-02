The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is set up for a thrilling final day, as Sepp Straka leads his fellow Ryder Cup teammates going into Sunday.

Recently claiming The American Express, Straka overcame a wobble on Saturday to birdie four of his final five holes to get to 16-under, one shot clear of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, who both carded seven-under third rounds of 65.

Straka celebrates his American Express victory back in mid-January (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teeing off at 10.04am local time (PST), the trio will be the marquee group at Pebble Beach, with Justin Rose, Tom Kim and Cam Davies all sitting at 14-under, two back of Straka.

As six players sit within two strokes of the leader, Sunday's conditions are set to be considerably better than Saturday's, which had 30mph winds and near sideways rain.

Sunday is set to be sunny with 10mph winds, meaning that any number of players could make a charge on the final day, something we saw from Wyndham Clark last year, as he carded a 12-under-par third round of 60.

McIlroy and Lowry claimed the Zurich Classic of New Orleans back in April 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Being a Signature Event, there's a $20 million purse up for grabs, with the winner claiming $3.6 million. What's more, with a big fortnight of action coming up in the form of the WM Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational, players will be looking to head into the next month with some form behind them.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Final Round Tee Times

ET (BST)

1st Hole

10.52am (3.52pm): Gary Woodland, Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre

Gary Woodland, Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre 11.03am (4.03pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Davis Thompson, Keith Mitchell

Hideki Matsuyama, Davis Thompson, Keith Mitchell 11.14am (4.14pm): Nick Taylor, Patrick Cantlay, Andrew Novak

Nick Taylor, Patrick Cantlay, Andrew Novak 11.25am (4.25pm): Rickie Fowler, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai

Rickie Fowler, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai 11.36am (4.36pm): Eric Cole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Hoge

Eric Cole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Hoge 11.47am (4.47pm): Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland

Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland 11.58am (4.58pm): Si Woo Kim, Min Woo Lee, J.J. Spaun

Si Woo Kim, Min Woo Lee, J.J. Spaun 12.09pm (5.09pm): Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, J.T. Poston

Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, J.T. Poston 12.20pm (5.20pm): Billy Horschel, Jake Knapp, Sam Burns

Billy Horschel, Jake Knapp, Sam Burns 12.31pm (5.31pm): Rasmus Hojgaard, Lee Hodges, Jason Day

Rasmus Hojgaard, Lee Hodges, Jason Day 12.42pm (5.42pm): Sam Stevens, Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith

Sam Stevens, Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith 12.53pm (5.53pm): Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, Austin Eckroat

Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, Austin Eckroat 1.04pm (6.04pm): Justin Rose, Tom Kim, Cam Davis

Justin Rose, Tom Kim, Cam Davis 1.15pm (6.15pm): Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

10th Hole

10.52am (3.52pm): Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas

Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas 11.03am (4.03pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Thomas Detry, Sahith Theegala

Jhonattan Vegas, Thomas Detry, Sahith Theegala 11.14am (4.14pm): Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers 11.25am (4.25pm): Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin, Byeong Hun An

Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin, Byeong Hun An 11.36am (4.36pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Harry Hall, Brian Harman

Matt Fitzpatrick, Harry Hall, Brian Harman 11.47am (4.47pm): Will Zalatoris, Erik van Rooyen, Stephan Jaeger

Will Zalatoris, Erik van Rooyen, Stephan Jaeger 11.58am (4.58pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Max Homa, Adam Scott

Mackenzie Hughes, Max Homa, Adam Scott 12.09pm (5.09pm): Corey Conners, Justin Lower, Kevin Yu

Corey Conners, Justin Lower, Kevin Yu 12.20pm (5.20pm): Adam Hadwin, Keegan Bradley, Doug Ghim

Adam Hadwin, Keegan Bradley, Doug Ghim 12.31pm (5.31pm): Harris English, Mark Hubbard, Wyndham Clark

Harris English, Mark Hubbard, Wyndham Clark 12.42pm (5.42pm): Matthieu Pavon, Beau Hossler, Nico Echavarria

Matthieu Pavon, Beau Hossler, Nico Echavarria 12.53pm (5.53pm): Cameron Young, Max Greyserman

Cameron Young, Max Greyserman 1.04pm (6.04pm): Jordan Spieth, Brendon Todd

