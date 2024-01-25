15 Things You Didn't Know About Kevin Yu

Kevin Yu is a professional golfer and recent graduate of the Korn Ferry Tour. After a noteworthy amateur career, he earned his PGA Tour card for the first time ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Get to know him better with these 15 facts...

Kevin Yu Facts:

1. Yu was born in Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei on August 11, 1998.

2. Although he goes by Kevin Yu, his birth name is Chun An Yu.

3. He is five feet nine inches tall.

4. Yu played golf from an early age and had his father as his first coach. He won his first tournament at age eight.

5. In 2013, Yu won gold at the Asian Youth Games. He also took home a bronze medal at the Asian Games the following year, an event won by current PGA Tour player and Yu's mentor, C.T Pan.

6. He first came to the United States at age 13 to compete in AJGA events over the summer. His breakthrough moment, though, would come in 2015 when he won the Junior Players Championship, aged 17.

7. From 2017, Yu attended Arizona State University (ASU) to play collegiate golf.

8. He won in just his third collegiate event, becoming just the sixth Arizona State University freshman to win a tournament and the first since Jon Rahm in 2012-13.

9. Yu would go on to win three individual collegiate titles, finishing third behind Matthew Wolf at the 2019 NCAA Division 1 Men's Golf Championship in 2019.

A post shared by Kevin Yu 俞俊安 (@kevinyu_0811) A photo posted by on

10. He reached number one in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, with his 586 birdies throughout his time at ASU second only to Rahm.

11. Yu appeared three times at the US Open as an amateur - between 2018 and 2020 - but failed to make the cut in each edition.

12. Outside of golf, one of his biggest hobbies is fishing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

13. He turned professional in 2021 and began competing on the Korn Ferry Tour. Yu finished 20th in the Korn Ferry Tour standings the very next season to earn his PGA Tour card.

14. In his first season on the PGA Tour, Yu finish 99th in the FedEx Cup standings, recording three top-ten finishes.

15. His career largest paycheck came at the 2024 American Express where he took home $635,600 for his third-place finish.

Kevin Yu career earnings

So far on PGA Tour, Yu has amassed more than $2million in career prize money.

How far does Kevin Yu drive the ball?

Yu is one of the longest hitters on the PGA Tour, with his 311.3-yard average off the tee from the 2022-23 season ranking him inside the top 25.