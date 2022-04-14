'Any Role He Wants' - Davis Love Reveals Presidents Cup Plans For Tiger

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

At The Masters, Tiger Woods made a successful return to competitive action following a serious car crash just 14 months prior. Following his four rounds at Augusta National, it is still uncertain as to when he will play next, with Tiger stating he will "try" and make the PGA Championship in just a month's time.

Along with the four Majors, it is possible that we may see the 46-year-old at the Presidents Cup in September. That is, at least, according to the US captain and friend of Tiger's, Davis Love III, who claimed that the 15-time Major winner can have "any role he wants," within the US team.

After announcing his Assistants for the Presidents Cup, Love then went on to state that, with Tiger: "We had to prise him off the couch a little bit last winter and spring to get involved in the Ryder Cup."

He added:" Once we got him going, he was very engaged and loved it. So, you know, obviously it's been a long year and a half for him, so the one thing that Fred and Zach and I need to do is get him in the loop and say, alright, what do you want to do?

Team USA have claimed 11 of 13 Presidents Cup victories (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I mean, if he says, you're not captain anymore, I'm going to be the captain, we'll probably have to talk about that one. But anything else, if he wants to be co-captain or assistant captain or player -- he's just been, since I think it was the 2015 Presidents Cup in Korea when he was calling us just non-stop and texting about pairings and what was going on -- and it was a huge time change and we couldn't figure out if he should be asleep or watching on TV -- and ever since then he's just been involved. So whatever he wants to do.

"The coolest thing about this captaincy for me, and I've been blessed to be captain and assistant captain a bunch, but the coolest thing was that Tiger called me and said, you're the captain. After a lot of discussion, should it be Zach, should it be Tiger, who is going to be the next Ryder Cup, who is going to be the next Presidents Cup, and through all of that I was pushing obviously for Tiger, because he had just won and had been a great captain. And I felt, like Jack Nicklaus, Tiger should just kind of do it as long as he wanted to.

And then he calls me and says, alright, you're captain in Charlotte, it's the right thing to do at this time, you're going to be Presidents Cup captain eventually, so you should do it in Charlotte. To have him make that phone call and be a part of it really makes it even more special. I've had some great phone calls like that, both captain and assistant captain, but that was the coolest one probably."

Tiger Woods and Love III at the 2017 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2019, Tiger was a player captain and helped lead the US squad to a 16-14 win in Australia. During the final day singles, the US Team secured eight points from a possible 12, with six wins and four ties meaning the Americans retained the cup.

As the Presidents Cup heads to Quail Hollow, Love has stated that Tiger playing for the 2022 squad shouldn't be unexpected. "We want him involved, because look what he's done for some of the young guys, look what he's done for some of the old guys that are captains, he's really helped us," said Love.

"He's a big part -- it went from we didn't know who Tiger Woods was, you know, he's beaten the stew out of us and we didn't really know him, and now he's a close friend, he's a trusted captain, he's a mentor to the young players. So we want him around in some way, shape or form at the Presidents Cup or even if it's like Ryder Cup, even if it's just Zoom calls, on the phone and on text, we definitely want him involved.

"And again, that's going to be his decision. I watched him at the Hall of Fame, you know, I was standing right beside him, I would have bet you that night he's not going to be able to walk 72 holes at the Masters. So, who knows what he's going to be doing in September..."