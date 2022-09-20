'Another Win For The Good Guys' - Gooch Takes Dig At Lowry

Reacting to his team victory for 4 Aces GC, Talor Gooch seemed to throw shade at Shane Lowry

Hugo Pettman
By Hugo Pettman
published

While celebrating on stage with teammates Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez after their team victory at the LIV Golf event in Chicago, Talor Gooch posted a video on Instagram with the caption ‘another one for the good guys’, mirroring the words used by Shane Lowry after his win at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth the week before.

Lowry said his win was "one for the good guys" after holding off fellow PGA and DP World Tour loyalists Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm down the stretch in what was a clear swipe at the LIV Golf players playing at Wentworth.

Gooch clearly finds himself on the other side of the golfing divide to the 2019 Champion Golfer of the year.

Nevertheless, it is doubtful this swipe will affect the 35-year-old Irishman too much after he defeated Gooch by two shots to win at Wentworth, and Gooch himself finished three-over-par in a distant tied-35th last week, 16 shots behind the eventual winner Cameron Smith.

This does highlight LIV’s team philosophy because a player far behind the lead can still compete for honours on Sunday as Gooch did, running up a fourth win in a row for the Dustin Johnson-led 4 Aces GC. Johnson reminded Gooch of the team element in the press conference afterwards, adding that he [Gooch] was "definitely contributing" throughout Sunday, thinking that he himself "wasn’t going to count today" after an over par front nine.

Gooch is clearly loving his time in LIV Golf, having controversially compared the 4 Aces' first team victory to the Ryder Cup.

Contributor

Hugo studies French and Spanish at Durham University and will graduate in 2023. He has always had a passion for the game of golf and everything around it, and took up the game aged seven.  He currently holds a five handicap and had his first and only hole-in-one aged 18 in Scotland. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy. 


