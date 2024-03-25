Another LIV Golfer Plays On The DP World Tour This Week After Paul Casey’s 6th-Place At Singapore Classic
Another LIV Golf player is taking advantage of a break in the schedule to compete on the DP World Tour’s Hero Indian Open
After LIV Golf player Paul Casey made his first DP World Tour start for over two years at last week’s Porsche Singapore Classic, another star from the circuit gets in on the act this week at the Hero Indian Open.
Local favorite Anirban Lahiri will play in his country’s national open for the first time since 2019 after receiving an invitation to compete at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon.
The appearance will be Lahiri’s first on the DP World Tour since he missed the cut at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, which it co-sanctions with the PGA Tour.
Back then, LIV Golf was in its infancy and the Indian had not yet made the switch to the circuit. Lahiri eventually moved to LIV Golf the following month, and since then, his appearances beyond the big-money League have taken place largely on the Asian Tour, with just two exceptions.
One of those came at last year’s second Major of the year, the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, where he also played after receiving an invitation, but missed the cut.
This week’s start will not be his first in his homeland since joining LIV Golf, either, as he also appeared at the 2022 SSP Chawrasia Invitational on the Professional Golf Tour of India. That almost led to glory, as he finished runner-up, and he’ll be hoping the backing of the home crowd can inspire him to even greater success this week.
Lahiri’s most recent start at the event was its last edition before the Covid-19 pandemic led to it being cancelled for the next three years. Lahiri missed the cut five years ago and, by the time it returned last year, the 2015 Indian Open champion was a LIV golfer. That meant that while Marcel Siem claimed his first DP World Tour title in over eight years at the tournament, Lahiri was in Mexico for LIV Golf’s season-opener at El Camaleon Golf Club.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Lahiri, who plays for Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC, is still looking for his first LIV Golf win, but has recorded several top-10 finishes, including runner-up at last year’s events in Adelaide and Bedminster. However, despite also making nine appearances in tournaments away from LIV Golf since his move, like many more of its players, he has seen his standing in the world rankings fall considerably.
The 2022 Players Championship runner-up was ranked 92nd when he joined LIV Golf, but now languishes in 401st thanks to its inability to offer the points. Englishman Casey saw his world ranking jump 268 places following his finish of sixth in Singapore, from 832nd to 564th. Lahiri will surely also have one eye on a welcome leap up the rankings as he aims for his third DP World Tour win.
After LIV Golf’s most recent event in Hong Kong earlier in March, the League resumes on 5 April at Miami’s Trump National Doral.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Remember TGL? Several New Details Emerge On Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy's Postponed Golf League
PGA Tour golfer Rickie Fowler explains a whole host of fresh details on the indoor golf competition, which is set to begin in 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
SkyCaddie Pro 5X GPS Review
We took the new SkyCaddie Pro 5X onto the course to see if could help your game…
By Joe Ferguson Published