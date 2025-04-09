Angel Cabrera Defends His Controversial Return To Augusta National

The 2009 champion faced questions at The Masters on Tuesday after serving 30 months for a domestic violence conviction

Angel Cabrera at the 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Weston's avatar
By
published

Angel Cabrera has responded to critics and says he "respects the opinions" of those who believe he should not be playing at The Masters.

The 2009 champion was released from jail in 2023 after serving two-and-a-half years for domestic abuse, and says he now wants to "do things right in this second opportunity."

"I'm very grateful and obviously the people of the golf world are very great with me and I just appreciated the way they treated me," Cabrera said on Tuesday.

Asked what he would say to the the people that believed he should not be allowed to participate at The Masters, he defended his controversial return to Augusta.

"I respect their opinion and everybody has their own opinion and I respect that," he said.

"Life has given me another opportunity, I got to take advantage of that and I want to do the right things in this second opportunity."

Angel Cabrera and Jhonattan Vegas 2025 Masters

Angel Cabrera (left) plays a practice round with Jhonattan Vegas ahead of the 2025 Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Upon his release from the minimum security Monte Cristo prison in 2023, the 55-year-old from Cordoba, Argentina expressed his desire to play at Augusta National once again.

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said last year that the club would welcome "one of our great champions" back if Cabrera resolved the visa issues resulting from his conviction.

Cabrera ramped up his preparations with victory at the PGA Tour Champions' James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida on the eve of this year's Masters.

Not everyone feels as though Cabrera should be allowed to be competing at The Masters.

A post shared by The Jazzy Golfer (@thejazzygolfer)

A photo posted by on

Speaking to her Instagram audience, the Jazzy Golfer, said it was a divisive issue that raises a lot of questions.

"One one hand he's a past champion with a lifetime invitation and some would argue that since he has served his over two-year prison sentence he should be allowed to compete.

"Others would argue that this isn't about a single mistake - it's actually about male violence against women and how seriously we take it."

In 2021, the Argentine was found guilty of numerous charges that included assault, theft and illegal intimidation against former girlfriends.

The Jazzy Golfer, added: "Cabrera wasn't convicted one one act of domestic abuse but multiple offenses against multiple women.

"When we allow men with histories of abuse back into high profile roles without question, do we risk normalising their actions?

"Sports are more than just games, they shape cultural attitudes. So if The Masters welcomes him back without scrutiny, what message might that send to victims of domestic violence?"

Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸