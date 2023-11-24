Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Prize Money Payout 2023
Six players are competing for the chance to claim the Race to Costa del Sol title
The LET season draws to a close with the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana at Malaga’s Real Club de Golf Las Brisas.
Unlike last year’s season finale, where the Race to Costa del Sol title was a straight battle between Swedish stars Linn Grant and Maja Stark, this year, no fewer than six players have a mathematical chance of taking the title. Against that backdrop, there is a suitably attractive financial reward on offer.
Players are competing for a tournament purse of €650,000, the same as the 2022 tournament. Beyond the Majors and co-sanctioned events, only the Aramco Saudi Ladies International and inaugural La Sella Open offered larger purses this season. It’s also more than the $500,000 offered to individual winners of the LET’s Aramco Team Series contests.
The winner will earn €97,000 with the runner-up banking €58,500. Can Caroline Hedwall defend her title to take the top prize again?
In addition to the prize payout players are competing for at the tournament, the top three finishers in the Race to Costa del Sol standings will share a bonus pool of €650,000, with Thai star Trichat Cheenglab leading the way at the start of the tournament.
Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|€97,500
|2nd
|€58,500
|3rd
|€39,000
|4th
|€29,250
|5th
|€23,400
|6th
|€20,150
|7th
|€18,200
|8th
|€16,250
|9th
|€15,535
|10th
|€14,820
|11th
|€14,105
|12th
|€13,325
|13th
|€12,675
|14th
|€12,220
|15th
|€11,700
|16th
|€11,245
|17th
|€10,855
|18th
|€10,465
|19th
|€10,075
|20th
|€9,750
|21st
|€9,555
|22nd
|€9,165
|23rd
|€8,840
|24th
|€8,515
|25th
|€8,125
|26th
|€7,735
|27th
|€7,150
|28th
|€6,825
|29th
|€6,500
|30th
|€6,175
|31st
|€5,915
|32nd
|€5,590
|33rd
|€5,330
|34th
|€5,135
|35th
|€4,940
|36th
|€4,745
|37th
|€4,550
|38th
|€4,355
|39th
|€4,160
|40th
|€3,965
|41st
|€3,835
|42nd
|€3,640
|43rd
|€3,575
|44th
|€3,380
|45th
|€3,185
|46th
|€3,120
|47th
|€3,055
|48th
|€2,990
|49th
|€2,925
|50th
|€2,860
|51st
|€2,665
|52nd
|€2,600
|53rd
|€2,470
|54th
|€2,405
|55th
|€2,275
|56th
|€2,210
|57th
|€2,145
|58th
|€2,080
|59th
|€2,015
|60th
|€1,950
|61st
|€1,885
|62nd
|€1,820
|63rd
|€1,755
|64th
|€1,690
|65th
|€1,625
|66th
|€1,560
|67th
|€1,495
|68th
|€1,430
|69th
|€1,365
|70th
|€1,300
|71st
|€1,235
|72nd
|€1,170
Who Are The Star Names In The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Field?
Team Europe Solheim Cup star Caroline Hedwall is the defending champion. Last year, she beat Morgane Metraux in a playoff as Linn Grant wrapped up the Race to Costa Del Sol title. All three players are competing again here.
Elsewhere among the 75-player field is Trichat Cheenglab, who led the Race to Costa Del Sol rankings heading into the event. Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier, who was edged into second place for last week’s Race to CME Globe finale by Lilia Vu, will be hoping to but that disappointment behind her here as another in contention for the Race to Costa del Sol title.
The remaining four players in with a chance of taking the honour are Diksha Dagar, Johanna Gustavsson, Alexandra Forserling and Ana Palaez Trivino.
Other big names in the field include World No.31 Carlota Ciganda, who won the event in 2021, and two-time winner Anne Van Dam.
Where Is The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana?
The 2022 tournament, which concludes the Ladies European Tour season, takes place at Marbella's Real Club de Golf Las Brisas, a change of venue to last year's host, Alferini Golf Club.
Who's In The Field For The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana?
Caroline Hedwall won the tournament in 2022, and she defends her title. Meanwhile, six players are hoping to win the Race to Costa Del Sol - Trichat Cheenglab, Celine Boutier, Diksha Dagar, Johanna Gustavsson, Alexandra Forserling and Ana Palaez Trivino.
