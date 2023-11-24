Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Prize Money Payout 2023

Six players are competing for the chance to claim the Race to Costa del Sol title

(Image credit: Tristan Jones/LET)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
The LET season draws to a close with the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana at Malaga’s Real Club de Golf Las Brisas.

Unlike last year’s season finale, where the Race to Costa del Sol title was a straight battle between Swedish stars Linn Grant and Maja Stark, this year, no fewer than six players have a mathematical chance of taking the title. Against that backdrop, there is a suitably attractive financial reward on offer.

Players are competing for a tournament purse of €650,000, the same as the 2022 tournament. Beyond the Majors and co-sanctioned events, only the Aramco Saudi Ladies International and inaugural La Sella Open offered larger purses this season. It’s also more than the $500,000 offered to individual winners of the LET’s Aramco Team Series contests.

The winner will earn €97,000 with the runner-up banking €58,500. Can Caroline Hedwall defend her title to take the top prize again?

In addition to the prize payout players are competing for at the tournament, the top three finishers in the Race to Costa del Sol standings will share a bonus pool of €650,000, with Thai star Trichat Cheenglab leading the way at the start of the tournament.

Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Prize Money

PositionPrize Money
1st€97,500
2nd€58,500
3rd€39,000
4th€29,250
5th€23,400
6th€20,150
7th€18,200
8th€16,250
9th€15,535
10th€14,820
11th€14,105
12th€13,325
13th€12,675
14th€12,220
15th€11,700
16th€11,245
17th€10,855
18th€10,465
19th€10,075
20th€9,750
21st€9,555
22nd€9,165
23rd€8,840
24th€8,515
25th€8,125
26th€7,735
27th€7,150
28th€6,825
29th€6,500
30th€6,175
31st€5,915
32nd€5,590
33rd€5,330
34th€5,135
35th€4,940
36th€4,745
37th€4,550
38th€4,355
39th€4,160
40th€3,965
41st€3,835
42nd€3,640
43rd€3,575
44th€3,380
45th€3,185
46th€3,120
47th€3,055
48th€2,990
49th€2,925
50th€2,860
51st€2,665
52nd€2,600
53rd€2,470
54th€2,405
55th€2,275
56th€2,210
57th€2,145
58th€2,080
59th€2,015
60th€1,950
61st€1,885
62nd€1,820
63rd€1,755
64th€1,690
65th€1,625
66th€1,560
67th€1,495
68th€1,430
69th€1,365
70th€1,300
71st€1,235
72nd€1,170

Who Are The Star Names In The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Field?

Team Europe Solheim Cup star Caroline Hedwall is the defending champion. Last year, she beat Morgane Metraux in a playoff as Linn Grant wrapped up the Race to Costa Del Sol title. All three players are competing again here.

Elsewhere among the 75-player field is Trichat Cheenglab, who led the Race to Costa Del Sol rankings heading into the event. Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier, who was edged into second place for last week’s Race to CME Globe finale by Lilia Vu, will be hoping to but that disappointment behind her here as another in contention for the Race to Costa del Sol title.

Celine Boutier during the Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican

Celine Boutier is in the running for the Race to Costa Del Sol title

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The remaining four players in with a chance of taking the honour are Diksha Dagar, Johanna Gustavsson, Alexandra Forserling and Ana Palaez Trivino.

Other big names in the field include World No.31 Carlota Ciganda, who won the event in 2021, and two-time winner Anne Van Dam.

Where Is The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana?

The 2022 tournament, which concludes the Ladies European Tour season, takes place at Marbella's Real Club de Golf Las Brisas, a change of venue to last year's host, Alferini Golf Club.

Who's In The Field For The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana?

Caroline Hedwall won the tournament in 2022, and she defends her title. Meanwhile, six players are hoping to win the Race to Costa Del Sol - Trichat Cheenglab, Celine Boutier, Diksha Dagar, Johanna Gustavsson, Alexandra Forserling and Ana Palaez Trivino.

