Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Prize Money Payout 2023

The LET season draws to a close with the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana at Malaga’s Real Club de Golf Las Brisas.

Unlike last year’s season finale, where the Race to Costa del Sol title was a straight battle between Swedish stars Linn Grant and Maja Stark, this year, no fewer than six players have a mathematical chance of taking the title. Against that backdrop, there is a suitably attractive financial reward on offer.

Players are competing for a tournament purse of €650,000, the same as the 2022 tournament. Beyond the Majors and co-sanctioned events, only the Aramco Saudi Ladies International and inaugural La Sella Open offered larger purses this season. It’s also more than the $500,000 offered to individual winners of the LET’s Aramco Team Series contests.

The winner will earn €97,000 with the runner-up banking €58,500. Can Caroline Hedwall defend her title to take the top prize again?

In addition to the prize payout players are competing for at the tournament, the top three finishers in the Race to Costa del Sol standings will share a bonus pool of €650,000, with Thai star Trichat Cheenglab leading the way at the start of the tournament.

Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st €97,500 2nd €58,500 3rd €39,000 4th €29,250 5th €23,400 6th €20,150 7th €18,200 8th €16,250 9th €15,535 10th €14,820 11th €14,105 12th €13,325 13th €12,675 14th €12,220 15th €11,700 16th €11,245 17th €10,855 18th €10,465 19th €10,075 20th €9,750 21st €9,555 22nd €9,165 23rd €8,840 24th €8,515 25th €8,125 26th €7,735 27th €7,150 28th €6,825 29th €6,500 30th €6,175 31st €5,915 32nd €5,590 33rd €5,330 34th €5,135 35th €4,940 36th €4,745 37th €4,550 38th €4,355 39th €4,160 40th €3,965 41st €3,835 42nd €3,640 43rd €3,575 44th €3,380 45th €3,185 46th €3,120 47th €3,055 48th €2,990 49th €2,925 50th €2,860 51st €2,665 52nd €2,600 53rd €2,470 54th €2,405 55th €2,275 56th €2,210 57th €2,145 58th €2,080 59th €2,015 60th €1,950 61st €1,885 62nd €1,820 63rd €1,755 64th €1,690 65th €1,625 66th €1,560 67th €1,495 68th €1,430 69th €1,365 70th €1,300 71st €1,235 72nd €1,170

Who Are The Star Names In The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Field?

Team Europe Solheim Cup star Caroline Hedwall is the defending champion. Last year, she beat Morgane Metraux in a playoff as Linn Grant wrapped up the Race to Costa Del Sol title. All three players are competing again here.

Elsewhere among the 75-player field is Trichat Cheenglab, who led the Race to Costa Del Sol rankings heading into the event. Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier, who was edged into second place for last week’s Race to CME Globe finale by Lilia Vu, will be hoping to but that disappointment behind her here as another in contention for the Race to Costa del Sol title.

Celine Boutier is in the running for the Race to Costa Del Sol title (Image credit: Getty Images)

The remaining four players in with a chance of taking the honour are Diksha Dagar, Johanna Gustavsson, Alexandra Forserling and Ana Palaez Trivino.

Other big names in the field include World No.31 Carlota Ciganda, who won the event in 2021, and two-time winner Anne Van Dam.

Where Is The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana? The 2022 tournament, which concludes the Ladies European Tour season, takes place at Marbella's Real Club de Golf Las Brisas, a change of venue to last year's host, Alferini Golf Club.