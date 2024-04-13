Masters Tee Times Round 4: Scheffler And Morikawa In Final Pairing

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler takes a one-stroke lead into the final round of the 2024 Masters after a one-under-par 71 took him to seven-under.

He's one clear of Collin Morikawa, who will be his playing partner in the final group on Sunday afternoon at 2.35pm local time (11.35pm PT, 7.35pm BST).

The two Americans will follow the penultimate pairing of Max Homa and Ludvig Aberg, with Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele in the third-to-last group.

Tiger Woods is out early after his worst ever Masters round on Saturday, and he's playing with Silver Cup winner Neal Shipley in the third group out at 9.35am, which is set to be a special day for the amateur.

View all of Sunday's Masters final round tee times:

Masters final round tee times:

All times local ET:

9.15am: Adam Hadwin, Vijay Singh

9.25am: Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray

9.35am: Neal Shipley (a), Tiger Woods

9.45am: Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy

9.55am: Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjorn Olesen

10.05am: Erik van Rooyen, Eric Cole

10.15am: Jose Maria Olazabal, Camilo Villegas

10.25am: Russell Henley, Jason Day

10.35am: Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee

10.45am: Si Woo Kim, JT Poston

11.05am: Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka

11.15am: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry

11.25am: Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala

11.35am: Akshay Bhatia, Harris English

11.45am: Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

11.55am: Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List

12.05pm: Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler

12.25pm: Danny Willett, Adam Scott

12.35pm: Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton

12.45pm: Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann

12.55pm: Matthieu Pavon, Sepp Straka

1.05pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed

1.15pm: Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk

1.25pm: Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

1.45pm: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood

1.55pm: Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith

2.05pm: Cameron Davis, Nicolai Hojgaard

2.15pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

2.25pm: Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg

2.35pm: Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

Masters round 4 featured groups:

9.35am: Neal Shipley, Tiger Woods

11.45am: Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

12.45pm: Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann

2.15pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

Masters leaderboard:

Masters final round tee times UK time

2.15pm: Adam Hadwin, Vijay Singh

2.25pm: Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray

2.25pm: Jake Knapp, Grayson Murrayoods

2.45pm: Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy

2.55pm: Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjorn Olesen

3.05pm: Erik van Rooyen, Eric Cole

3.15pm: Jose Maria Olazabal, Camilo Villegas

3.25pm: Russell Henley, Jason Day

3.35pm: Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee

3.45pm: Si Woo Kim, JT Poston

4.05pm: Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka

4.15pm: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry

4.25pm: Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala

4.35pm: Akshay Bhatia, Harris English

4.45pm: Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

4.55pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List

5.05pm: Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler

5.25pm: Danny Willett, Adam Scott

5.35pm: Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton

5.45pm: Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann

5.55pm: Matthieu Pavon, Sepp Straka

6.05pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed

6.15pm: Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk

6.25pm: Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

6.45pm: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood

6.55pm: Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith

7.05pm: Cameron Davis, Nicolai Hojgaard

7.15pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

7.25pm: Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg

7.35pm: Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

Masters round 4 featured groups UK time

2.35pm: Neal Shipley, Tiger Woods

4.45pm: Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

5.45pm: Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann

7.15pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele