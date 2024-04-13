Masters Tee Times Round 4: Scheffler And Morikawa In Final Pairing
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler takes a one-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa into the final round at The Masters
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler takes a one-stroke lead into the final round of the 2024 Masters after a one-under-par 71 took him to seven-under.
He's one clear of Collin Morikawa, who will be his playing partner in the final group on Sunday afternoon at 2.35pm local time (11.35pm PT, 7.35pm BST).
The two Americans will follow the penultimate pairing of Max Homa and Ludvig Aberg, with Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele in the third-to-last group.
Tiger Woods is out early after his worst ever Masters round on Saturday, and he's playing with Silver Cup winner Neal Shipley in the third group out at 9.35am, which is set to be a special day for the amateur.
View all of Sunday's Masters final round tee times:
Masters final round tee times:
All times local ET:
- 9.15am: Adam Hadwin, Vijay Singh
- 9.25am: Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray
- 9.35am: Neal Shipley (a), Tiger Woods
- 9.45am: Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy
- 9.55am: Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 10.05am: Erik van Rooyen, Eric Cole
- 10.15am: Jose Maria Olazabal, Camilo Villegas
- 10.25am: Russell Henley, Jason Day
- 10.35am: Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee
- 10.45am: Si Woo Kim, JT Poston
- 11.05am: Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka
- 11.15am: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry
- 11.25am: Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala
- 11.35am: Akshay Bhatia, Harris English
- 11.45am: Jon Rahm, Tony Finau
- 11.55am: Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List
- 12.05pm: Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler
- 12.25pm: Danny Willett, Adam Scott
- 12.35pm: Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton
- 12.45pm: Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann
- 12.55pm: Matthieu Pavon, Sepp Straka
- 1.05pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed
- 1.15pm: Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk
- 1.25pm: Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover
- 1.45pm: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1.55pm: Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith
- 2.05pm: Cameron Davis, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 2.15pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele
- 2.25pm: Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg
- 2.35pm: Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa
Masters round 4 featured groups:
- 9.35am: Neal Shipley, Tiger Woods
- 11.45am: Jon Rahm, Tony Finau
- 12.45pm: Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann
- 2.15pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele
Masters leaderboard:
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Watch The Moment Scottie Scheffler's Reaction To Bryson DeChambeau's Hole-Out Caught On Camera
Scottie Scheffler's priceless reaction to Bryson DeChambeau's hole-out was caught on camera
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Rich And Famous Fly In For The Masters As Mind-Blowing Video Shows Incredible Number Of Private Jets Parked Up At Augusta Airport
A video shared on social media shows how busy Augusta Regional Airport gets at this time of year, with a line of private jets parked up for the Masters
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
-
