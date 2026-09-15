BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am Tee Times

As ever, some star-studded groups are set to take to the fairways and greens at Wentworth for the Celebrity Pro-Am ahead of the 2026 BMW PGA Championship.

It is an event that brings together some of the biggest names in golf with their contemporaries from other fields.

From sporting greats to stars of the big screen, the Pro-Am offers fans in attendance a chance to get up close and personal with some huge names.

It features two shotgun starts - one at 07:30 and one at 13:00 - with 40 teams of three amateurs and one professional taking on the West Course.

Among the famous faces in the morning wave are former England bowler Stuart Broad, who is in a group with Rory McIlroy. Former professional golfer and now television broadcaster Iona Stephen, as well as Fore Bros members Conor and Ronan Maloney are also out early.

In the afternoon, retired footballer Gareth Bale, former England goalkeeper Joe Hart and West Indies cricket great Brian Lara are grouped together with Ludvig Aberg in a fourball that is sure to attract the galleries.

Elsewhere, former Chelsea and Belgium player Eden Hazard will tee it up for the first time and he will be joined by fellow Premier League legends Robbie Fowler and John Terry.

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Showbiz stars Michael MacIntyre and Paddy McGuinness are sure to keep the fans entertained in a group with Jenni Falconer and Andy Sullivan.

BMW PGA Pro-Am 07:30 shotgun start

1A: Rory McIlroy, Sam Quek (22.0), Calum Nicholas (12.0), Stuart Broad (4.6)

1B: Jon Rahm, James Atkinson (9.0), John Scott (7.3), Jack Bateman

2: Alex Fitzpatrick, Geoff Hill (11.0), Kyle Morrison (14.0), John Francome (15.0)

3: Patrick Reed, Hylton Crous, Andrew Thirkill (10.3), Mark Catton (+0.1)

4: Padraig Harrington, Richard Woolfrey (13.0), James Weller (12.0), Oliver Bowes (7.0)

5: Ryan Fox, Mac Boucher (0.0), Karima Hassan (19.0), Roger Steele (0.0)

6: Matt Fitzpatrick, Bethan Roberts (22.0), Max Payne (3.0), Harrison Woan (0.0)

7: Shane Lowry, Spencer Hagedorn (18.0), Brendan Dinen (15.0), Paul Davies (8.0)

8: Jayden Schaper, Ryan Howsam (2.5), Greg McCall (12.7), Iona Stephen (0.0)

9: Tommy Fleetwood, Eric Saucier (12.0), Frances Aguilar (16.4), Karl Turkovic (8.0)

10: Jeff Winter, Conor Moloney (18.0), Ronan Moloney (6.8), Seb Carmichael-Brown (4.0)

11: Viktor Hovland, Martin O'Brien (10.0), Srinivasan Seshadri (17.8), David Speed (9.1)

12: Kristoffer Reitan, Thomas Greenhalgh (+2.2), Cameron Ogden (11.0), Michael Thomson (4.9)

13: Matt Wallace, Jon Noble (11.4), Olivia Mehta (19.9), Brady Rafuse (13.0)

14: Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Leonard (2.8), Ross Snape (3.9), Dave Richards (0.9)

15: Aaron Rai, Eric Nicoli (9.6), Surinder Arora (18.0), Sanjay Arora (18.0)

16: Ryan Gerard, Shan Ahluwalia (9.9), Oliver Clark (18.0), Jake Stanley

17: Marcel Siem, Shane Bain (2.0), Harry Cooksley (18.0), Islay Meadows (14.0)

18: Luke Donald, Gavin Moore (4.9), Dean Fair (11.7), Harrison Grainger (15.6)

BMW PGA Pro-Am 13:00 shotgun start