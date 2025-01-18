Akshay Bhatia And J.T. Poston Involved In Rules Incidents At Separate Tour Events
The pair are plying their trade on different Tours this week, but both found themselves plagued by the rules during their second rounds
The 2025 golf season is underway and, with big tournaments already taking place, players are looking to start their year in the best way possible.
At the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Akshay Bhatia is making his debut, with the American opting for the DP World Tour tournament. However, during his second round, Bhatia was undone by a bizarre ruling.
A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)
A photo posted by on
Playing at Emirates GC, Bhatia found himself in trouble off the tee on the 13th hole. Faced with no real option, the 22-year-old opted to chip out and on to the eighth fairway.
Now, you may wonder, what's the issue with that? Well, as it turns out, the eighth fairway was deemed to be internal out of bounds for those playing the 13th. Therefore, Bhatia had hit into an out of bounds area, thus receiving a penalty.
After chipping out, a rules official approached Bhatia and explained the situation, with the American then responding: "On the sheet it didn’t say that, though.”
Many were bemused by the situation, including the broadcast team, with the internal OB rule on the 13th hole listed at the bottom of the sheet. After the debacle, Bhatia chipped out on to the 13th and made a double bogey on the par 5. He would, thankfully, make the cut and get into the weekend.
It wasn't just Bhatia who found himself in a rules situation. Across the globe at The American Express, J.T Poston was playing the Pete Dye Stadium Course and, on the par 4 second, noticed that his golf ball had moved as he was addressing it.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Calling over his playing partner, Jake Knapp, they both agreed that Poston hadn't caused the ball to move, with a PGA Tour rules official then called in to discuss the situation.
The 31-year-old explained that his golf ball had rolled back, with it being on an upslope, but the club hadn't touched it. What followed was a lengthy wait as the officials reviewed the footage to see what had transpired.
With a possible penalty stroke looming, Poston was clearly occupied and frustrated, as a four-over-par front nine eliminated all the hard work of his 10-under-par 62 on Thursday, a score that had put him amongst the leaders.
In the end, it was determined that the American would not get a penalty, an announcement that took a near two hours. Following the revelation, Poston fired a level-par back nine for a four-over-par round, with the three-time PGA Tour winner sat in a share of 58th.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
PGA Tour Player Makes Octuple Bogey 13 At The American Express
William Mouw had a moment to forget at The American Express, with the Korn Ferry Tour graduate making a 13 at the par 5 16th on PGA West's Stadium Course
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Sparks Flying And Hastings In Battle As Play Suspended At Latin America Amateur Championship
Patrick Sparks of Peru, Segundo Oliva Pinto of Argentina and Justin Hastings of the Cayman Islands lead the Latin America Amateur Championship at the Pilar Golf Club in Buenos Aires.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
PGA Tour Player Makes Octuple Bogey 13 At The American Express
William Mouw had a moment to forget at The American Express, with the Korn Ferry Tour graduate making a 13 at the par 5 16th on PGA West's Stadium Course
By Matt Cradock Published
-
9 Big Names To Miss The Dubai Desert Classic Cut
The Dubai Desert Classic featured a strong field before the opening round, but a number of top names will not be involved at the weekend after poor starts...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
PGA Tour Forced To Move Genesis Invitational - Here Are Four Possible Alternate Sites
The PGA Tour has been forced to move the Genesis Invitational away from its iconic home at Riviera due to the Los Angeles wildfires, but where could it relocate to?
By Paul Higham Published
-
How Jon Rahm And Other LIV Stars Can Play DP World Tour Events In 2025
LIV Golf stars Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Sergio Garcia will all be teeing it up on the DP World Tour this year, but why are they allowed? We take a look
By Paul Higham Published
-
Good Good Golf Signs Pros Including Joel Dahmen And Michael Block To Apparel Deals
The duo are just two of the eye-catching signings to the brand in deals that will also see them feature in YouTube content
By Mike Hall Published
-
Watch The Dubai Desert Classic: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule As Rory McIlroy Makes 2025 Debut In DP World Tour Rolex Series Event
Rory McIlroy makes his 2025 debut in the DP World Tour event – here are all the details on how to watch the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic online and on TV.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
I've Watched The First Two Weeks Of TGL And Here Are The Best (And Worst) Aspects So Far
The second ever match of TGL featured their biggest star in Tiger Woods, but did the event live up to the hype? Looking back at the evening, I'm still on the fence...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Butch Harmon Criticizes 'Arrogance Of The PGA Tour' In Men's Golf Divide
The legendary coach thinks PGA Tour commissioner's decision not to negotiate with the PIF at the outset led to the fractures in the men's professional game
By Mike Hall Published