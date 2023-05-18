What Is Internal Out Of Bounds?
What is internal out of bounds? Golfers know there is almost always out of bounds around the perimeter of a course but what about inside the course...
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Most, if not all, golf courses will feature out of bounds (OOB) around the perimeters of the property, although sometimes you may not see or encounter it very much if the perimeter holes have a band of woodland, for example, between the rough and the boundary.
Those perimeter boundaries will usually be obvious, designated by things like walls, fences, hedgerows, roads, white stakes or white lines. Sometimes you have to be a little bit careful though, as at some seaside courses, the beach can actually be in bounds, as it is to the left of the 1st on Machrihanish’s Championship course and the right of the opening stretch along the Moray Firth on Nairn’s Championship course.
But some courses also have what is called internal out of bounds (IOOB) for various reasons, indicated via an appropriate Local Rule. For example, a certain hole or fairway may be out of bounds when you are playing an adjacent hole. This will typically be designated by white stakes, white lines or perhaps a shallow rut etched into the ground. Sometimes the IOOB will only apply to one or the other of the adjacent holes, usually for reasons of safety to discourage golfers from taking a line on a dogleg, for example, that might endanger other golfers.
The R&A (and some golfers) would probably prefer there to be no IOOB on our golf courses, but it does recognise that sometimes it is a wise option. This is from The R&A’s ‘course marking for general play’ advice:
“To maintain the character of a hole or to protect players on adjacent holes, the Committee may establish boundaries between two holes. If the internal boundary is not connected to other boundaries on the course, it is important to mark where the boundary starts and finishes.
“It is recommended that two stakes be placed side-by-side and at an angle that indicates that the boundary extends indefinitely in the direction desired. The internal boundary may apply for the play of only one hole or to more than one hole. The hole or holes for which the internal out of bounds applies, and the status of the stakes during the play of holes that the boundary does not apply, should be specified by a Local Rule.”
Indeed, there has been IOOB on the 3rd and 18th holes at Royal Liverpool Golf Club as they play the course in The Open (normally the club’s 1st and 16th holes), but that is perhaps slightly different as the IOOB surrounds what is normally the club’s practice ground and members do play it as OOB all year round.
More pertinently, the 2023 USPGA at Oak Hill sees the 7th fairway designated as an IOOB when playing the adjacent 6th hole to force players to tackle this tough par 4 as intended. Kerry Haigh, chief championships officer of the PGA of America, explains why: “That is the same rule we played at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. With the redesign, the trees that were no longer there, sort of if you go down that way, take the water out."
It is this kind of thing that divides opinion on IOOB among golfers. Some would say, why should you be penalised for being on the golf course? Others would say, clearly it’s necessary for reasons of safety, or desirable to make people play the hole as the designer intended rather than cutting off a corner and perhaps taking a direct shot at the green on a dogleg. Both camps might say it indicates an overall design flaw of the layout that may need looking at or addressing if possible.
Whichever camp you fall in, all you really need to know is that if your ball strays the wrong side of an IOOB line, you only have one option under the Rules of Golf just as you do with a course boundary OOB – go back and play again under penalty of stroke and distance… or continue play with the provisional ball you will hopefully have hit when there was some doubt as to whether or not your original ball would be found in bounds.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly across the whole spectrum from courses and Rules to equipment and instruction. He also edits The Golf Club Secretary Newsletter, a highly regarded trade publication for golf club secretaries and managers, and has authored or co-authored three books and written for a number of national papers including The Telegraph and The Independent. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played well over 950 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, right across the spectrum from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts, but put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Ping G425 Max 15˚ (set to flat +1), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 65 S shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3-PW: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Ping Fetch 2021 model, 33in shaft (set flat 2)
Ball: Varies but mostly now TaylorMade Tour Response
-
-
Report: LIV Golf Stops Reporting TV Viewing Figures
LIV Golf's last numbers were reported in late March, so what does this suggest?
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Watch: Gareth Bale Goes Wild After First Hole-In-One At Torrey Pines
The former Wales international achieved the feat on the South Course at Torrey Pines
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
7 Rules (Even Experienced) Golfers Find Confusing!
The Rules of Golf may have been simplified in 2019, but there are certain Rules that some golfers still find confusing...
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published