Agent Confirms Tiger Woods' Intentions To Return To Competitive Golf

Tiger Woods’ agent has revealed that the 15-time Major winner intends to return to competitive action despite his latest injury setback.

Woods' most recent appearance saw him limping badly during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National. Eventually, he withdrew before completing the round, citing reaggravation of the plantar fasciitis in his right foot that had originally kept him out of November's Hero World Challenge.

While it was assumed that problem would subside with enough rest and possibly even leave him available for the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, those hopes were dashed when it was revealed that Woods had undergone ankle surgery, with no timeline given for a potential return.

However, the 47-year-old’s agent Mark Steinberg has revealed that Woods still intends to return to competitive action, albeit on a limited schedule. Steinberg spoke to ESPN about Woods’ split with long-time caddie Joe LaCava, but also offered an update of his plans for his next comeback.

He confirmed that Woods has no timeline for a return but then added: “Tiger said repeatedly he's going to play a very limited schedule around the Majors, his events, the father-son, assuming that everything goes well in the rehab and recovery.”

Jack Nicklaus has also stated he thinks Woods would like to continue playing competitively. The 83-year-old offered details of a conversation he’d had with Woods at the Masters Champions Dinner. Nicklaus said: “I don’t know a whole lot about what he’s been through. He’s showed a lot of guts and courage to play and try to be part of what’s going on with the way he’s been. He’s actually swinging pretty well, he just can’t walk.

"We talk quite a bit. He said [at the Champions Dinner], ‘I’m really playing well. I’m hitting the ball great. My short game’s great. My putting’s good.’ He said, ‘I just can’t walk.’ And he says, 'If it helps where I can walk, I’m willing to do it'."

Nicklaus continued: "He wouldn’t be having the operations if he wasn’t interested in wanting to continue to play. He’s a very motivated and dedicated young man to continue to play the game of golf."

Of course, the Champions Dinner came before Woods' latest surgery. However, on that subject, there was more good news when foot and ankle surgeon and consultant Nima Heidari told Golf Monthly he believes "there's no reason why he can't be absolute top of the game again" when he is fully recovered.

While that may be the case, Woods seems almost certain to miss the remaining three Majors of 2023.