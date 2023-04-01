Adam Scott Makes Hole In One During Practice Round At Augusta National

Throughout its history, there have been 27 holes-in-one at The Masters, with Augusta National yielding a number of aces since its first tournament in 1934.

It's one of the most special events played throughout the year, with players taking time out of their schedules well before the tournament date to prepare for Augusta National. For Adam Scott, who won the Green Jacket in 2013, his preparation seems to be going rather well, with the Aussie making a hole-in-one at the sixth hole during a practice round!

Scott celebrates his victory in 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking in an interview ahead of the 10-year anniversary of his 2013 Masters victory, Scott said: "That was fun. I guess good things do happen to past champions."

He then added "I was in wet weather gear, because it had been raining heavily. I had about 183 yards and I hit a 7-iron. I hit it nicely. The member we were playing with said, after I hit it, ‘That'll land past the hole and spin back in.’ And it did. The greens were a little soft because of the rain, so I flew the ball about five yards past, it came back down the hill into the hole on the left side of six. It was a front left pin."

Usually, if players were to make an ace during tournament play at Augusta National they would receive a lovely piece of crystal to reward their achievement. In Scott's case, he didn't, with the 42-year-old stating "you get a high five!” However, there were some positives for Scott as he "won the hole, which was good. Patrick made birdie, so that felt good to get that hole from him.”

how about a hole-in-one at Augusta National Hole 16!! @anwagolf 😎1️⃣⛳️🥂🍾🌺 #ANWAgolf pic.twitter.com/H8W4jGYm1MMarch 31, 2023 See more

Scott wasn't the only player to make a hole-in-one at Augusta National recently though, with Augusta National Women's Amateur player, Amelia Jane Williamson, producing an ace at the iconic 16th hole.

The 16th is the par 3 which has seen the most aces throughout the history of The Masters, with there being currently 18 at that hole. Although it occurred in the practice round, one of the most memorable aces came from Jon Rahm, who skimmed his ball across the lake at the 16th, with it eventually dropping in the hole.