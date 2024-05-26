Golf World Pays Tribute To Grayson Murray Following Tragic Passing

After the sudden and heartbreaking news, multiple players took to social media to pay tribute to the two-time PGA Tour winner

Grayson Murray smiles as he walks off the green
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

On Saturday afternoon, the golf world was sent into shock as it was announced that two-time Major winner, Grayson Murray, had passed away at just the age of 30.

Playing in this week's Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, where he withdrew due to illness in round two on Friday, a statement was released by Commissioner, Jay Monahan, which read: "We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words."

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)

A photo posted by on

After the shocking news was announced, many figures from the golf world took to social media to pen their condolences to the Murray family, with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler stating in Texas: "Obviously the news hasn't really sunk in quite yet, but I'm thinking about his family and praying hard for all of them. I can't imagine how difficult of a time this is. I got to know Grayson a bit better over the last six months or so and, yeah, really just, there's not really a way to put into words how sad and tragic it is, but I'm thinking about his family."

Along with Scheffler, former Major winner, Webb Simpson, added: "Grayson and I, we have a long history. Ted Kiegiel, a dear friend, he taught me the game, he taught Grayson the game. I think I first met Grayson at my home club when Grayson was probably eight years old, maybe nine. He was the first winner of the Webb Simpson Challenge Junior Tournament that I've had for 14 years. 

"So, when you hear news like that over the phone you don't think it's real at first, and you know, you hear the emotion coming from our swing coach and then you realize it's real. But I know that his mom was with him during the Wells Fargo Championship and I think they were hanging out together, and I loved those two days we got together. So I'm super thankful for getting some good time with him before the bad news of today."

Below, we have shared just some of the words the golf world had to say following the unfortunate and tragic passing...

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest