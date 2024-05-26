Golf World Pays Tribute To Grayson Murray Following Tragic Passing

On Saturday afternoon, the golf world was sent into shock as it was announced that two-time Major winner, Grayson Murray, had passed away at just the age of 30.

Playing in this week's Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, where he withdrew due to illness in round two on Friday, a statement was released by Commissioner, Jay Monahan, which read: "We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words."

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

After the shocking news was announced, many figures from the golf world took to social media to pen their condolences to the Murray family, with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler stating in Texas: "Obviously the news hasn't really sunk in quite yet, but I'm thinking about his family and praying hard for all of them. I can't imagine how difficult of a time this is. I got to know Grayson a bit better over the last six months or so and, yeah, really just, there's not really a way to put into words how sad and tragic it is, but I'm thinking about his family."

Along with Scheffler, former Major winner, Webb Simpson, added: "Grayson and I, we have a long history. Ted Kiegiel, a dear friend, he taught me the game, he taught Grayson the game. I think I first met Grayson at my home club when Grayson was probably eight years old, maybe nine. He was the first winner of the Webb Simpson Challenge Junior Tournament that I've had for 14 years.

"So, when you hear news like that over the phone you don't think it's real at first, and you know, you hear the emotion coming from our swing coach and then you realize it's real. But I know that his mom was with him during the Wells Fargo Championship and I think they were hanging out together, and I loved those two days we got together. So I'm super thankful for getting some good time with him before the bad news of today."

Below, we have shared just some of the words the golf world had to say following the unfortunate and tragic passing...

Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away. He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious. My condolences and prayers to his whole family that they may find some peace 💔May 25, 2024

Very sad to hear the news of Grayson Murray’s passing today. Life is so fragile… I was just hugging you at the Masters, telling you how proud of you I am. Thankful to have known you.My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed.May 25, 2024

I’m just heartbroken hearing about the passing of Grayson Murray. He was a friend to me at some of my lowest points in my career and I’ll always be appreciative of that. I will miss him very much but I know he is in good hands now. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/FRtizoDrw1May 26, 2024

Devastating news about Grayson, really lost for words RIPMay 26, 2024

Sad to hear about the passing of Grayson Murray. I didn’t know him at all, but he was one of the people who reached out to me when I was struggling. I will always remember that. RIP. pic.twitter.com/hXWeDq2QOMMay 25, 2024

Absolutely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Grayson Murray yesterday. I was so proud to see Grayson win the @simmonsbankopen last year and return to the @pgatour. My prayers and condolences are with his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/fPRTLmf5EoMay 26, 2024

The LPGA extends our most heartfelt condolences to Grayson Murray’s family, friends, fans, fellow professional golfers as well as PGA TOUR staff and the entire golf community.⁰⁰Professional golf is a tight-knit community, and our thoughts and prayers are with the PGA TOUR and…May 25, 2024

RIP Grayson. Thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Let’s all take a second and say something nice to someone we love and someone we don’t know. We never know what they are going through.May 25, 2024

Final moments here for Grayson Murray. He withdrew after this putt on 16 Friday. Thoughts and prayers to his family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jYqa3HXY3qMay 25, 2024

Last July, Grayson Murray barely made the cut at the 3M Open. I doubt he was in a good mood on Sunday morning when my son asked him for an autograph on the range. But he took the time to sign his flag and ask him questions. That will be my memory of him. RIP. pic.twitter.com/w5s6HgIGwjMay 26, 2024

"I was with him yesterday, it is just so sad"Peter Malnati opens up after the death of 30-year-old golfer Grayson Murray, who withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge on Friday citing illness. pic.twitter.com/6B23DUZCiVMay 26, 2024

To all reaching out to me thank you. I’m lost for words. Im still in shock having just heard a few mins ago. The kid had a heart of gold but could be tortured soul at times. My heart and prayers go out to his beautiful family. They are sweetest people who couldn’t have loved…May 25, 2024

We seem to learn every single day how precious each life is in this world. So sorry for the sadness. RIP Grayson Murray.May 25, 2024

We are heartbroken to learn about the sudden loss of Grayson Murray.Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and the entire PGA TOUR community during this impossibly difficult time.Rest in peace, Grayson. pic.twitter.com/rSdLuLCKZRMay 25, 2024

Walked nine with 17-year-old Grayson Murray and 16-year-old Jordan Spieth at the 2010 Thunderbirds. So much fun. @ToddBigPhoto captured this photo of two confident kids who dreamed of making it to the PGA Tour. Remains one of my favorite photos and now always will. RIP Grayson. pic.twitter.com/dcyawqSVL6May 25, 2024

I’ve never been a big golf fan, and I don’t know who Grayson Murray is, but this still stings. Bros, call your bros often. Make sure they’re okay. You don’t want the regret of not doing enough to hang over you. Been there before. It’s not fun. pic.twitter.com/6fKOTxee4VMay 26, 2024

I didn’t know Grayson Murray personally. And am saddened by the tragic news of his passing like everyone. But I want to share a story only a few people knew about.About eight years ago before Grayson ever won a pro event he bought someone on twitter a brand new car. I know this… pic.twitter.com/t5uLbz9hC9May 25, 2024

I’m heartbroken for Grayson Murray, his family and friends. Listen to his message. If you’re struggling, please know you’re not alone. You can be happy again. Please call 988. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. You got this. Rest in peace Grayson. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6JCAo4PbZ0May 25, 2024

My first story with Grayson Murray was 18 years ago. I shot it for Chad Sokol and he voiced it. Just a young golfer having fun and winning. Murray & Han battled for a few years but were good friends. Sad to hear of Murray's passing. @WNCN @ChrisClark_ @PGATOUR @leesvilleroadhs pic.twitter.com/wrKKqpRbiAMay 26, 2024

Connected for over 20 years in North Carolina and on TOUR, Webb Simpson remembers his friend, Grayson Murray. pic.twitter.com/NPRZCYGVR5May 25, 2024

Truly heartbreaking to hear about the death of 2-time PGA Tour champ Grayson Murray, aged just 30.He spoke so openly about his mental health battles. Grayson and others have to know that even in the darkest or lowest moments, everything will be okay!pic.twitter.com/Czghw4w2LIMay 26, 2024

🥺 Akshay Bhatia took to Instagram to remember his friend Grayson Murray: “Words can't describe how tough this is. A great friend that always supported me as I did to him. I'm gonna miss you so much man. You faught so hard. REST IN PEACE.”@akshaybhatia_1pic.twitter.com/mCr09MytMrMay 25, 2024