Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship Prize Money Payout 2026

The DP World Tour season is rapidly drawing to a close, with just one round remaining of the first of two Play-Offs events to wrap up proceedings, the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.

The tournament, which is being held at Yas Links, sees the top 70 in the Race to Dubai rankings compete for the chance to reach the season finale, the DP World Tour Championship.

Only the top 50 of the rankings will progress to the Jumeirah Golf Estates event, with the destination of the Harry Vardon Trophy to be decided next week.

While the DP World Tour Championship will have a $10m purse, there isn't quite as much on offer this week.

However, the $9m up for grabs at the Abu Dhabi event, which is part of the prestigious Rolex Series, is one of the largest of the DP World Tour season.

Only the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the Genesis Scottish Open and the BMW PGA Championship matched that figure, and without a cut, it means every player who completes all four rounds will be in line for a share of the prize fund.

This is the fourth consecutive edition where $9m has been on the table.

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A year ago, Aaron Rai defeated Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff to claim the title, earning him prize money of $1.53m.

Aaron Rai won the title 12 months ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Englishman is unlikely to repeat that achievement this year, as he began the final round in a tie for 26th on nine-under-par, nine shots behind overnight leader Jon Rahm.

Rahm's former LIV Golf Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton began the final round just one behind, alongside Francesco Laporta. Rory McIlroy ended Saturday two back of the leader.

Whoever goes on to claim the title for the first time will earn an identical sum to Rai 12 months ago.

Any player finishing solo second will claim $990,000, with the solo third payout set at $567,000.

Rory McIlroy is in contention (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even the player who finishes 70th and at the foot of the leaderboard will be well compensated, with prize money of $17,100 going their way.

Below is the full prize breakdown for the 2026 Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.

Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship Prize Money Payout