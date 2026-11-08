Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship Prize Money Payout 2026

The first of the season-closing Play-Offs events features high stakes and a big purse

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Jon Rahm at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship
Jon Rahm led after three rounds
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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The DP World Tour season is rapidly drawing to a close, with just one round remaining of the first of two Play-Offs events to wrap up proceedings, the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.

The tournament, which is being held at Yas Links, sees the top 70 in the Race to Dubai rankings compete for the chance to reach the season finale, the DP World Tour Championship.

Only the top 50 of the rankings will progress to the Jumeirah Golf Estates event, with the destination of the Harry Vardon Trophy to be decided next week.

While the DP World Tour Championship will have a $10m purse, there isn't quite as much on offer this week.

However, the $9m up for grabs at the Abu Dhabi event, which is part of the prestigious Rolex Series, is one of the largest of the DP World Tour season.

Only the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the Genesis Scottish Open and the BMW PGA Championship matched that figure, and without a cut, it means every player who completes all four rounds will be in line for a share of the prize fund.

This is the fourth consecutive edition where $9m has been on the table.

A year ago, Aaron Rai defeated Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff to claim the title, earning him prize money of $1.53m.

Aaron Rai with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship trophy

Aaron Rai won the title 12 months ago

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Englishman is unlikely to repeat that achievement this year, as he began the final round in a tie for 26th on nine-under-par, nine shots behind overnight leader Jon Rahm.

Rahm's former LIV Golf Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton began the final round just one behind, alongside Francesco Laporta. Rory McIlroy ended Saturday two back of the leader.

Whoever goes on to claim the title for the first time will earn an identical sum to Rai 12 months ago.

Any player finishing solo second will claim $990,000, with the solo third payout set at $567,000.

Rory McIlroy at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship

Rory McIlroy is in contention

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even the player who finishes 70th and at the foot of the leaderboard will be well compensated, with prize money of $17,100 going their way.

Below is the full prize breakdown for the 2026 Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.

Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship Prize Money Payout

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,530,000

2nd

$990,000

3rd

$567,000

4th

$450,000

5th

$381,600

6th

$315,000

7th

$270,000

8th

$225,000

9th

$201,600

10th

$180,000

11th

$165,600

12th

$154,800

13th

$144,900

14th

$137,700

15th

$132,300

16th

$126,900

17th

$121,500

18th

$116,100

19th

$111,600

20th

$108,000

21st

$104,400

22nd

$101,700

23rd

$99,000

24th

$96,300

25th

$93,600

26th

$90,900

27th

$88,200

28th

$85,500

29th

$82,800

30th

$80,100

31st

$77,400

32nd

$74,700

33rd

$72,000

34th

$69,300

35th

$66,600

36th

$63,900

37th

$62,100

38th

$60,300

39th

$58,500

40th

$56,700

41st

$54,900

42nd

$53,100

43rd

$51,300

44th

$49,500

45th

$47,700

46th

$45,900

47th

$44,100

48th

$42,300

49th

$40,500

50th

$38,700

51st

$36,900

52nd

$35,100

53rd

$33,300

54th

$31,500

55th

$30,600

56th

$29,700

57th

$28,800

58th

$27,900

59th

$27,000

60th

$26,100

61st

$25,200

62nd

$24,300

63rd

$23,400

64th

$22,500

65th

$21,600

66th

$20,700

67th

$19,800

68th

$18,900

69th

$18,000

70th

$17,100
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

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