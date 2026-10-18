DP World India Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

The DP World India Championship continues to be an event like no other on the DP World Tour, with a stacked field playing world-class golf under some of the most pressurized circumstances of the year at a course which offers very few direct comparisons.

The Playoffs are just around the corner for the top-70 while plenty of others are simply trying to retain their playing rights via a place in the top-100 on the Race to Dubai rankings.

Nevertheless, the standard remains high and, going into Sunday, Eugenio Chacarra leads by five strokes after a nine-under-par 63 third round.

Just like last year, there is a $4 million total prize purse on the line to be dished out among those who made the cut at Delhi Golf Club.

The winner will pick up a check for almost $700,000 while the runner-up, if they finish in solo second, will claim not far off half a million.

In addition, a top-eight result could be good enough to land more than $100,000 prior to the various factors which reduce how much a pro golfer really sees in the end.

But the payouts might not stop there. Should anyone achieve a course record of 59 or better on Sunday, they will scoop the $40,000 course record prize presented by Nexo.

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Plus, if there's an ace on the 12th green, the lucky pro will bank a cool $50,000 check right on the spot.

The prize for doing likewise on the par-3 fifth is a $50,000 charitable donation to the Ramakant Munjal Foundation, a Hero Group initiative. Lastly, the reward for a hole-in-one on the 17th is a special Omega watch.

But as far as the basic tournament payout goes, the full breakdown for the 2026 DP World India Championship is below. This list will be updated in full once the event has concluded.

DP WORLD INDIA CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN