'Excited' Donald Looking For Right Rookie Recipe As Ryder Cup Selection Hots up

Luke Donald is excited at how his European team is shaping up as he now starts to formulate a plan for his rookie inclusions for the Ryder Cup in Rome, which kicks off in less than 100 days.

It’s an exciting landmark for all golf fans, and the Ryder Cup captain for Europe is also feeling it as he teed it up at the BMW International Open with several European hopefuls in the field.

Donald was playing alongside Pablo Larrazabal for the first two rounds in Munich, while the likes of Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez, Jorge Campillo and Rasmus Hojgaard are all in the field and all thought to be in the captain’s thoughts.

And as the qualification process enters it’s most intense period, Donald says he’s really happy with how his team is shaping up, and in particular with how potential European rookies have been playing on the DP World Tour.

“100 days to go until the Ryder Cup, everything’s coming closer and more real so I’m excited,” said Donald as he teed it up in Germany.

“There are established players and players who have been there who are playing really well. Every week it seems like they’re up there consistently in the big events, against strong fields, playing really well.

“I wish that to continue and I think from the side of trying to fulfil the team and fill those last few spots, we’re looking for some rookies who are really keen to be a part of it.

“There have been some great stories and great victories from those guys too, so I’m really happy with where we are.”

Regardless of qualification, it’s a pretty safe bet that Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose will form the base of the side.

Who will win rookie race for Ryder Cup spots?

That realistically leaves four spots up for grabs, with one possibly coming automatically via the European points list, where Yannik Paul currently occupies a spot on the team – although he suffered a blow when pulling out of the BMW through injury.

Of course, it’s likely one of the big guns pinches that spot with huge amounts of points on offer in the final Rolex Series Events and the Open Championship – so Donald will have to find which rookies will fit best.

He’s excited about his options though and the desire shown by his potential Ryder Cup rookies for Rome.

“I said from the beginning that I’m looking to see the excitement and commitment from these guys to be a part of that,” he added. “I’m very excited with how it’s going, how these guys are playing over here on the DP World Tour.”

Donald’s also smiling this week in Germany as he can have some valuable face-to-face time with his three Ryder Cup vice-captains – with Edoardo Molinari, Nicolas Colsaerts and Thomas Bjorn all around to bounce ideas off.

“It’s another reason why it’s important to be here. Edoardo is here, Nicolas is here, Thomas is here, we’ll be having dinner tonight to discuss stuff,” said Donald.

“It’s much better to be here in person having those conversations together. We can get through a lot of important information. Communication is invaluable and that will certainly be stepping up over the next few months."