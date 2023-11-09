Pairings and Matches Revealed For PGA Tour And F1 Stars' Netflix Cup

The pairings and matches have been confirmed for Netflix's first live broadcast featuring top PGA Tour stars and Formula One drivers in a golf competition.

The Netflix Cup will see two worlds collide with stars of the popular shows Drive to Survive and Full Swing combining forces in a made-for-TV event that will be Netflix's first live-streamed sports event in the product's history.

The competition will see four pairs each consisting of one PGA Tour pro and one F1 driver playing in an eight-hole match with the top two teams advancing to the final hole for a chance to win the cup. The contest will take place in Las Vegas.

Norris & FowlerSainz & ThomasGasly & MorikawaAlbon & HomaIt’s a match made on the green. ⛳️ Tune in to The Netflix Cup on Tuesday, November 14 LIVE at 3pm PT from the Wynn Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/IsKrMAkADbNovember 9, 2023 See more

Britain's Lando Norris will team up with Rickie Fowler, while Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will be paired with two-time Major champion Justin Thomas.

Elsewhere, Collin Morikawa - fresh off his recent win at the Zozo Championship - will compete alongside Alpine's Pierre Gasly, with Williams driver Alex Albon completing the teams alongside Max Homa.

Both semi-finals have also been set, with the team of Norris and Fowler taking on Sainz and Thomas, while Morikawa and Gasly face off against Albon and Homa.

The event coincides with the week of the inaugural Formula One Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Netflix Cup Matches

Lando Norris and Rickie Fowler vs Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas

Pierre Gasly and Collin Morikawa vs Alex Albon and Max Homa

Alongside the star-studded names on the course, there will also be a quartet of big names in the booth, with comedian Bert Kreischer, PGA Tour professional Joel Dahmen, sports host Kay Adams and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch hosting the show.

Speaking on the event, PGA Tour Senior Vice President, Media and Gaming, Norb Gambuzza said: “The PGA Tour is proud to participate in this significant milestone for Netflix and we look forward to showcasing our sport’s professional athletes to a live global audience.

“New and diverse audiences have come to know more about both our sports and their athletes through 'Full Swing' and 'Drive to Survive', and we are excited to team up with Netflix, Formula 1 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix on this exciting concept.”

On the topic of recent announcements, Black Friday is back again, with the latest Black Friday golf deals already starting to appear.