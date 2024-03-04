A Golf Influencer And YouTuber Could Qualify For The PGA Tour Today - Here's What You Need To Know

The inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic on the PGA Tour takes place in May, and the new tournament features a one-of-a-kind qualifying event, being held in South Carolina on Monday.

The Q At Myrtle Beach features 16 players hoping to secure the one sponsor exemption to the tournament taking place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club, which is among the best courses in South Carolina, between 9 and 12 May.

However, in a unique twist, eight of the competitors will be golf influencers and YouTubers, who will be teeing it up in the 18-hole contest alongside eight professionals.

Among the content creators competing are YouTubers Peter Finch, Grant Horvat and Micah Morris, Barstool Sports’ Dan Rapaport, George Bryan of the Bryan Bros YouTube channel, Nick Stubbe, aka Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports, and Luke Kwon of Good Good Golf.

Good Good Golf's Luke Kwon is among the content creators in the event (Image credit: Getty Images)

Each of the players is a scratch handicap or better, a requirement PGA Tour regulations for sponsor exemptions.

The event is closed to the public, but the action will be filmed in preparation for a 90-minute documentary being released on the Play Golf Myrtle Beach YouTube channel on 23 April. The content creators will also publish content on their experience at the event on their own channels.

Among the professionals competing are Korn Ferry Tour star Jay Card III, South Carolina golfer Scott Stevens, and former LIV Golf player Turk Pettit.

The addition of the Myrtle Beach Classic to the 2024 PGA Tour schedule was announced last May. Players will compete for a purse at of $3.9m at the tournament, which will be held at the same time as one of the Tour’s signature events, the Wells Fargo Championship. The winner will earn 300 FedEx Cup points.

The Q At Myrtle Beach Field