A Golf Influencer And YouTuber Could Qualify For The PGA Tour Today - Here's What You Need To Know
A host of golf's biggest content creators are competing against professionals for the place in a PGA Tour event
The inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic on the PGA Tour takes place in May, and the new tournament features a one-of-a-kind qualifying event, being held in South Carolina on Monday.
The Q At Myrtle Beach features 16 players hoping to secure the one sponsor exemption to the tournament taking place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club, which is among the best courses in South Carolina, between 9 and 12 May.
However, in a unique twist, eight of the competitors will be golf influencers and YouTubers, who will be teeing it up in the 18-hole contest alongside eight professionals.
Among the content creators competing are YouTubers Peter Finch, Grant Horvat and Micah Morris, Barstool Sports’ Dan Rapaport, George Bryan of the Bryan Bros YouTube channel, Nick Stubbe, aka Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports, and Luke Kwon of Good Good Golf.
Each of the players is a scratch handicap or better, a requirement PGA Tour regulations for sponsor exemptions.
The event is closed to the public, but the action will be filmed in preparation for a 90-minute documentary being released on the Play Golf Myrtle Beach YouTube channel on 23 April. The content creators will also publish content on their experience at the event on their own channels.
Among the professionals competing are Korn Ferry Tour star Jay Card III, South Carolina golfer Scott Stevens, and former LIV Golf player Turk Pettit.
The addition of the Myrtle Beach Classic to the 2024 PGA Tour schedule was announced last May. Players will compete for a purse at of $3.9m at the tournament, which will be held at the same time as one of the Tour’s signature events, the Wells Fargo Championship. The winner will earn 300 FedEx Cup points.
The Q At Myrtle Beach Field
- Mark Atkins
- George Bryan
- Jay Card III
- Morgan Deneen
- Peter Finch
- Grant Horvat
- Luke Kwon
- Micah Morris
- Turk Pettit
- Dan Rapaport
- Scott Stevens
- Nick Stubbe
- Tyler Watts
- Jamie Wilson
- Mason Nut or Cole Lantz (to be determined via a playoff)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
