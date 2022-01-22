"A Bad Mistake To Make" - Shane Lowry Has Near Disaster In Abu Dhabi

Shane Lowry moved himself firmly into contention on Saturday at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with a five-under-par third round putting him just one stroke back of leader Scott Jamieson. However, that one-shot margin could have been more due to a mistake playing the 18th.

The final hole at Yas Links, which is a par 5 weighing in at over 600 yards, saw the wind blowing straight into the players' faces. This meant even the longest hitters would be struggling to reach the green in two. Therefore, a lay-up was the order of the day for the world's elite.

After a solid drive down the middle, Lowry was faced with his second shot and, after speaking to his caddie, Brian 'Bo' Martin, the pair agreed on a target, a HSBC board, which he would aim at to give himself the best chance for birdie. Unfortunately, there was a slight misunderstanding, with Lowry going for the wrong HSBC board...

Lowry and Martin discuss the 2nd shot at the 18th. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We were aiming at the HSBC sign, but this one was 30 yards right of the one I was looking at", joked Lowry. After striking his iron, the shot came well up short, coming to rest in the shrubbery. Lowry's reaction wasn't the happiest, understandably, with the Irishman slamming his club into the ground.

"It's a new course and I thought I had hit a perfect shot and I couldn't believe that it came down where it did", said Lowry. "It was a bad mistake to make because we shouldn't be doing it in that situation, but I got very lucky. I had a really good lie in the plants and I made a really nice two-putt afterwards.

"It could have been a completely different story, in which case I'm not sure I would be standing here; I'd probably be sat in the locker room sulking. But I am happy with the way I played overall. I'm really happy with how the week is going and I am really looking forward to tomorrow."

Lowry throws his club on the floor after his second shot at the 18th. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lowry, who hit 18 greens in regulation, sits one shot back of leader, Scott Jamieson, going into the final day and will be looking to secure a second Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.