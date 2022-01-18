Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money - How Much Is On Offer At The Rolex Series Opener?

After a chaotic start following its re-brand in South Africa, where the Omicron Covid-19 variant first emerged, the DP World Tour returns this week for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with the event not just featuring a star-studded line-up, but also a brand new location.

Having previously been held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club since 2006, the iconic falcon clubhouse will not be on our TV screens this time around, as the competition is moving to Yas Links on Yas Island. A Kyle Phillips layout, it is based on links courses and features stunning views, across the water, of the Abu Dhabi skyline.

With a new venue announced, it is only right that a recognised field joins too, with Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and defending champion, Tyrrell Hatton, just some of the names competing at the first Rolex Series event of the year.

Offering a tournament purse of $7 million in 2020, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship saw an increase of $1 million in 2021, with the purse remaining at $8 million for 2022. The winner will secure a cool $1,333,330 for his efforts.

Check out how the $8 million pot will be distributed below.

Position Prize Money 1st $1,333,330 2nd $888,880 3rd $500,800 4th $400,000 5th $339,200 6th $280,000 7th $240,000 8th $200,000 9th $179,200 10th $160,000 11th $147,200 12th $137,600 13th $128,800 14th $122,400 15th $117,600 16th $112,800 17th $108,000 18th $103,200 19th $99,200 20th $96,000 21st $92,800 22nd $90,400 23rd $88,000 24th $85,600 25th $83,200 26th $80,800 27th $78,400 28th $76,000 29th $73,600 30th $71,200 31st $68,800 32nd $66,400 33rd $64,000 34th $61,600 35th $60,000 36th $58,400 37th $56,800 38th $55,200 39th $53,600 40th $52,000 41st $50,400 42nd $48,800 43rd $47,200 44th $45,600 45th $44,000 46th $42,400 47th $40,800 48th $39,200 49th $37,600 50th $36,000 51st $34,400 52nd $32,800 53rd $31,200 54th $29,600 55th $28,000 56th $26,400 57th $24,800 58th $24,000 59th $23,200 60th $22,400 61st $21,600 62nd $20,800 63rd $20,000 64th $19,200 65th $18,400

WHO WON THE 2021 ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP?

Tyrrell Hatton shot a sparkling 6-under par in the final round on Sunday to win his fourth Rolex Series event. The Englishman had started the day one shot behind Rory McIlroy but, in an almighty tussle, Hatton would come out on top, finishing three shots clear of Jason Scrivener in second and four ahead of McIlroy in third.

WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE 2022 ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP?

A number of huge names will be participating in the first event of 2022, with McIlroy and Hatton returning. DP World Tour winner, Collin Morikawa will also be making his debut at the event with Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Lee Westwood and Adam Scott also part of the bumper field. You can check out the full line-up here.