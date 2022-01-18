Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money - How Much Is On Offer At The Rolex Series Opener?

The DP World Tour resumes for 2022 at the star-studded Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Hatton holds the trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock

By published

After a chaotic start following its re-brand in South Africa, where the Omicron Covid-19 variant first emerged, the DP World Tour returns this week for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with the event not just featuring a star-studded line-up, but also a brand new location.

Having previously been held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club since 2006, the iconic falcon clubhouse will not be on our TV screens this time around, as the competition is moving to Yas Links on Yas Island. A Kyle Phillips layout, it is based on links courses and features stunning views, across the water, of the Abu Dhabi skyline.

With a  new venue announced, it is only right that a recognised field joins too, with Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and defending champion, Tyrrell Hatton, just some of the names competing at the first Rolex Series event of the year. 

Offering a tournament purse of $7 million in 2020, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship saw an increase of $1 million in 2021, with the purse remaining at $8 million for 2022. The winner will secure a cool $1,333,330 for his efforts.

Check out how the $8 million pot will be distributed below.

Position Prize Money
1st $1,333,330
2nd$888,880
3rd$500,800
4th$400,000
5th$339,200
6th$280,000
7th$240,000
8th$200,000
9th$179,200
10th$160,000
11th$147,200
12th$137,600
13th$128,800
14th$122,400
15th$117,600
16th$112,800
17th$108,000
18th$103,200
19th$99,200
20th$96,000
21st$92,800
22nd$90,400
23rd$88,000
24th$85,600
25th$83,200
26th$80,800
27th$78,400
28th$76,000
29th$73,600
30th$71,200
31st$68,800
32nd$66,400
33rd$64,000
34th$61,600
35th$60,000
36th$58,400
37th$56,800
38th$55,200
39th$53,600
40th$52,000
41st$50,400
42nd$48,800
43rd$47,200
44th$45,600
45th$44,000
46th$42,400
47th$40,800
48th$39,200
49th$37,600
50th$36,000
51st$34,400
52nd$32,800
53rd$31,200
54th$29,600
55th$28,000
56th$26,400
57th $24,800
58th$24,000
59th$23,200
60th$22,400
61st$21,600
62nd$20,800
63rd$20,000
64th$19,200
65th$18,400

WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP?

This year, the DP World Tour sees the inclusion of five Rolex Series events, which is one more than 2020/21. For 2022, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship sees its tournament purse remain at $8 million.

Golf's stars stand out at sea

Just some of the players you can expect to see in the event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO WON THE 2021 ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP?

Tyrrell Hatton shot a sparkling 6-under par in the final round on Sunday to win his fourth Rolex Series event. The Englishman had started the day one shot behind Rory McIlroy but, in an almighty tussle, Hatton would come out on top, finishing three shots clear of Jason Scrivener in second and four ahead of McIlroy in third.

WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE 2022 ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP?

A number of huge names will be participating in the first event of 2022, with McIlroy and Hatton returning. DP World Tour winner, Collin Morikawa will also be making his debut at the event with Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Lee Westwood and Adam Scott also part of the bumper field. You can check out the full line-up here.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.