Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money - How Much Is On Offer At The Rolex Series Opener?
The DP World Tour resumes for 2022 at the star-studded Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
By Matt Cradock published
After a chaotic start following its re-brand in South Africa, where the Omicron Covid-19 variant first emerged, the DP World Tour returns this week for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with the event not just featuring a star-studded line-up, but also a brand new location.
Having previously been held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club since 2006, the iconic falcon clubhouse will not be on our TV screens this time around, as the competition is moving to Yas Links on Yas Island. A Kyle Phillips layout, it is based on links courses and features stunning views, across the water, of the Abu Dhabi skyline.
With a new venue announced, it is only right that a recognised field joins too, with Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and defending champion, Tyrrell Hatton, just some of the names competing at the first Rolex Series event of the year.
Offering a tournament purse of $7 million in 2020, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship saw an increase of $1 million in 2021, with the purse remaining at $8 million for 2022. The winner will secure a cool $1,333,330 for his efforts.
Check out how the $8 million pot will be distributed below.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,333,330
|2nd
|$888,880
|3rd
|$500,800
|4th
|$400,000
|5th
|$339,200
|6th
|$280,000
|7th
|$240,000
|8th
|$200,000
|9th
|$179,200
|10th
|$160,000
|11th
|$147,200
|12th
|$137,600
|13th
|$128,800
|14th
|$122,400
|15th
|$117,600
|16th
|$112,800
|17th
|$108,000
|18th
|$103,200
|19th
|$99,200
|20th
|$96,000
|21st
|$92,800
|22nd
|$90,400
|23rd
|$88,000
|24th
|$85,600
|25th
|$83,200
|26th
|$80,800
|27th
|$78,400
|28th
|$76,000
|29th
|$73,600
|30th
|$71,200
|31st
|$68,800
|32nd
|$66,400
|33rd
|$64,000
|34th
|$61,600
|35th
|$60,000
|36th
|$58,400
|37th
|$56,800
|38th
|$55,200
|39th
|$53,600
|40th
|$52,000
|41st
|$50,400
|42nd
|$48,800
|43rd
|$47,200
|44th
|$45,600
|45th
|$44,000
|46th
|$42,400
|47th
|$40,800
|48th
|$39,200
|49th
|$37,600
|50th
|$36,000
|51st
|$34,400
|52nd
|$32,800
|53rd
|$31,200
|54th
|$29,600
|55th
|$28,000
|56th
|$26,400
|57th
|$24,800
|58th
|$24,000
|59th
|$23,200
|60th
|$22,400
|61st
|$21,600
|62nd
|$20,800
|63rd
|$20,000
|64th
|$19,200
|65th
|$18,400
WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP?
This year, the DP World Tour sees the inclusion of five Rolex Series events, which is one more than 2020/21. For 2022, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship sees its tournament purse remain at $8 million.
WHO WON THE 2021 ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP?
Tyrrell Hatton shot a sparkling 6-under par in the final round on Sunday to win his fourth Rolex Series event. The Englishman had started the day one shot behind Rory McIlroy but, in an almighty tussle, Hatton would come out on top, finishing three shots clear of Jason Scrivener in second and four ahead of McIlroy in third.
WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE 2022 ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP?
A number of huge names will be participating in the first event of 2022, with McIlroy and Hatton returning. DP World Tour winner, Collin Morikawa will also be making his debut at the event with Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Lee Westwood and Adam Scott also part of the bumper field. You can check out the full line-up here.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
Ian Poulter What’s In The Bag?
Poulter has a full bag of Titleist golf clubs in the bag at the moment.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Can Cleveland's Newest Driver Compete In The 2022 Driver Wars?
The new Cleveland Launcher XL driver has just been announced, Dan Parker discusses how well it could compete in the 2022 driver market
By Dan Parker • Published