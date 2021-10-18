After 16 years at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, the Abu Dhabi Championship will now be held at Yas Island.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Moves To Yas Island For Rolex Series Opener

The European Tour schedule will have a brand new venue for 2022, with the Rolex Series opening event in Abu Dhabi moving to one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, Yas Island.

Currently hosting the season ending F1 Championship, as well as the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the venue will now play host to golf’s elite from the 20th – 23rd January 2022.

Speaking about the move, His Excellency Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said “We are proud of all our sports facilities that host various events and support our plans for further success.

“By moving this award-winning tournament to Yas Links for the first time, we will add more excellence to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and present an exceptional event, especially as it is being held at one of the world’s finest and most magnificent golf courses, and on one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, Yas Island.

“We are looking forward to another fantastic Championship to kick off an exciting year of sport in the UAE.”

Keith Pelley, CEO of the European Tour, added “As one of our Rolex Series events, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and Yas Links offer our players and fans an experience like no other.

“Yas Island is synonymous with major sporting events in the United Arab Emirates and, we are delighted our first Rolex Series tournament of the year will be highlighted on the global stage.”

At the 2021 staging of the event, Tyrrell Hatton produced a dominant performance to win his fourth Rolex Series title. The Englishman went toe-to-toe with four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy throughout the week, eventually finishing four shots clear of the star-studded field.