24 LIV Golfers Have Already Earned Over $1m After Four Events

After just four events of the LIV Golf League season, almost half its players have earned upwards of $1m

Dustin Johnson takes a shot at LIV Golf Jeddah
Dustin Johnson has earned over $5m so far this season
Mike Hall
The LIV Golf season only began last month, but in the four tournaments so far, an incredible 24 of its players has already crossed the $1m mark.

That’s helped by the generous prize money distribution, which sees everyone finishing in the top four of its regular events claiming a seven-figure sum, including $4m for the winner. Meanwhile, each player in the 54-man field receives some compensation, with even those finishing between 52nd and 54th on the leaderboard earning $50,000. 

The undoubted star of the season so far has been Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann, who secured victories at two of the first four events to leave him with over $9m in earnings.

The player immediately beneath him in the LIV Golf money list is 4 Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson, who immediately moved into the seven-figure bracket in earnings for the season following his win at LIV Golf Las Vegas.

The other winner in the first four tournaments was Abraham Ancer, who bagged his maiden title at LIV Golf Hong Kong, and that has catapulted him to 3rd in the highest earners so far this season, with $4.725m.

Abraham Ancer with the LIV Golf Hong Kong trophy

Abraham Ancer won LIV Golf Hong Kong

Others who have cashed in considerably include Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm. The 2023 Masters champion has yet to win on the circuit, but he has had a solid start to the season, with top-10 finishes in each of his four appearances. The Spaniard didn’t take long to surpass $1m earnings in 2024, with his T3 at season-opener LIV Golf Mayakoba bringing him $1.25m.

Jon Rahm takes a shot at LIV Golf Hong Kong

Jon Rahm passed the $1m mark after his LIV Golf debut

Niemann won that event, but only after a thrilling playoff against Sergio Garcia, and that near-miss immediately earned the 2017 Masters champion $2.5m, which has now swelled to over $3m.

Rahm’s teammate Tyrrell Hatton has also surpassed $1m in earnings thanks mainly to a T8 in Mexico, which got his LIV Golf career off to a lucrative start with earnings of $457,500. He made it beyond $1m with a T15 after three events at LIV Golf Jeddah.

Last season's Individual Champion Talor Gooch is also on this list, having earned close to $3m from his four appearances.

There are some players with lower profiles who have also surpassed $1m despite the season being only four events old. For example, Richard Bland stands just above the threshold with $1.033m. Not bad for a player who earned around $8.5m in a DP World Tour career stretching to over 500 events.

Richard Bland takes a shot at LIV Golf Greenbrier

Richard Bland is one of 24 players to earn more than $1m so far this season

Other players who’ve already exceeded $1m in earnings include Matthew Wolff, who appears to be benefitting from his move away from Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC. The Range Goats GC newcomer withdrew from the third event, LIV Golf Jeddah, but he’d already surpassed $1m by that time, largely thanks to finishing fourth in Las Vegas.

Graeme McDowell, who left Cleeks GC for Koepka’s team also has healthy earnings of over $1.375m, not far behind his captain, who has raked in over $1.5m from his four starts so far.

With 10 tournaments remaining, the number of 2024 LIV Golf millionaires will continue to grow as the season progresses and for two players, Anirban Lahiri and Henrik Stenson, one more appearance will do the trick as the pair are within the lowest prize money of $50,000 needed to cross the threshold.

Here are the 24 who have already reached the magic number.

24 LIV Golfers With Over $1m In Earnings This Season

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPlayerPrize Money
1stJoaquin Niemann$9,060,000.00
2ndDustin Johnson$5,086,786.00
3rdAbraham Ancer$4,725,000.00
4thPaul Casey$3,117,500.00
5thSergio Garcia$3,079,642.85
6thJon Rahm$2,971,071.00
7thTalor Gooch$2,873,036.00
8thCameron Smith$2,729,750.00
9thLouis Oosthuizen$2,637,500.00
10thBryson DeChambeau$2,244,167.00
11thPeter Uihlein$2,229,250.00
12thCharl Schwartzel$2,187,175.00
13thDean Burmester$2,051,013.85
14thCharles Howell III$1,764,821.00
15thBrooks Koepka$1,570,000.00
16thCarlos Ortiz$1,418,942.85
17thJason Kokrak$1,418,250.00
18thGraeme McDowell$1,375,904.33
19thAdrian Meronk$1,319,667.00
20thKevin Na$1,309,942.85
21stMatthew Wolff$1,291,667.00
22ndTyrrell Hatton$1,263,928.85
23rdSebastian Munoz$1,136,453.00
24thRichard Bland$1,033,571.00
