24 LIV Golfers Have Already Earned Over $1m After Four Events
After just four events of the LIV Golf League season, almost half its players have earned upwards of $1m
The LIV Golf season only began last month, but in the four tournaments so far, an incredible 24 of its players has already crossed the $1m mark.
That’s helped by the generous prize money distribution, which sees everyone finishing in the top four of its regular events claiming a seven-figure sum, including $4m for the winner. Meanwhile, each player in the 54-man field receives some compensation, with even those finishing between 52nd and 54th on the leaderboard earning $50,000.
The undoubted star of the season so far has been Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann, who secured victories at two of the first four events to leave him with over $9m in earnings.
The player immediately beneath him in the LIV Golf money list is 4 Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson, who immediately moved into the seven-figure bracket in earnings for the season following his win at LIV Golf Las Vegas.
The other winner in the first four tournaments was Abraham Ancer, who bagged his maiden title at LIV Golf Hong Kong, and that has catapulted him to 3rd in the highest earners so far this season, with $4.725m.
Others who have cashed in considerably include Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm. The 2023 Masters champion has yet to win on the circuit, but he has had a solid start to the season, with top-10 finishes in each of his four appearances. The Spaniard didn’t take long to surpass $1m earnings in 2024, with his T3 at season-opener LIV Golf Mayakoba bringing him $1.25m.
Niemann won that event, but only after a thrilling playoff against Sergio Garcia, and that near-miss immediately earned the 2017 Masters champion $2.5m, which has now swelled to over $3m.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Rahm’s teammate Tyrrell Hatton has also surpassed $1m in earnings thanks mainly to a T8 in Mexico, which got his LIV Golf career off to a lucrative start with earnings of $457,500. He made it beyond $1m with a T15 after three events at LIV Golf Jeddah.
Last season's Individual Champion Talor Gooch is also on this list, having earned close to $3m from his four appearances.
There are some players with lower profiles who have also surpassed $1m despite the season being only four events old. For example, Richard Bland stands just above the threshold with $1.033m. Not bad for a player who earned around $8.5m in a DP World Tour career stretching to over 500 events.
Other players who’ve already exceeded $1m in earnings include Matthew Wolff, who appears to be benefitting from his move away from Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC. The Range Goats GC newcomer withdrew from the third event, LIV Golf Jeddah, but he’d already surpassed $1m by that time, largely thanks to finishing fourth in Las Vegas.
Graeme McDowell, who left Cleeks GC for Koepka’s team also has healthy earnings of over $1.375m, not far behind his captain, who has raked in over $1.5m from his four starts so far.
With 10 tournaments remaining, the number of 2024 LIV Golf millionaires will continue to grow as the season progresses and for two players, Anirban Lahiri and Henrik Stenson, one more appearance will do the trick as the pair are within the lowest prize money of $50,000 needed to cross the threshold.
Here are the 24 who have already reached the magic number.
24 LIV Golfers With Over $1m In Earnings This Season
|Position
|Player
|Prize Money
|1st
|Joaquin Niemann
|$9,060,000.00
|2nd
|Dustin Johnson
|$5,086,786.00
|3rd
|Abraham Ancer
|$4,725,000.00
|4th
|Paul Casey
|$3,117,500.00
|5th
|Sergio Garcia
|$3,079,642.85
|6th
|Jon Rahm
|$2,971,071.00
|7th
|Talor Gooch
|$2,873,036.00
|8th
|Cameron Smith
|$2,729,750.00
|9th
|Louis Oosthuizen
|$2,637,500.00
|10th
|Bryson DeChambeau
|$2,244,167.00
|11th
|Peter Uihlein
|$2,229,250.00
|12th
|Charl Schwartzel
|$2,187,175.00
|13th
|Dean Burmester
|$2,051,013.85
|14th
|Charles Howell III
|$1,764,821.00
|15th
|Brooks Koepka
|$1,570,000.00
|16th
|Carlos Ortiz
|$1,418,942.85
|17th
|Jason Kokrak
|$1,418,250.00
|18th
|Graeme McDowell
|$1,375,904.33
|19th
|Adrian Meronk
|$1,319,667.00
|20th
|Kevin Na
|$1,309,942.85
|21st
|Matthew Wolff
|$1,291,667.00
|22nd
|Tyrrell Hatton
|$1,263,928.85
|23rd
|Sebastian Munoz
|$1,136,453.00
|24th
|Richard Bland
|$1,033,571.00
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
LIV Golf Money List: How Much Every Player Has Earned In 2024
The 2024 LIV Golf season once again offers big money to its players - here is what each player has earned so far this season
By Mike Hall Published
-
I Watched An Hour Of PGA Tour Coverage And Timed How Much Actual Golf Was Shown... The Results Shocked Me!
How many golf shots would you expect to see in 60 minutes of full coverage? I guarantee your answer overshoots the reality...
By Barry Plummer Published