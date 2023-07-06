21 Things You Didn’t Know About Lilia Vu

1. Her full name is Lillia Kha-Tu Du Vu.

2. Her home town is Fountain Valley, California.

3. Her older brother, Andre, played on the UC Riverside golf team.

4. Vu first picked up a golf club at the age of seven.

5. She was a two-time American Junior Golf Assn. All-American and she qualifed for the 2015 US Women’s Open.

6. She attended the University of California, Los Angeles, where she studied political science.

7. She was once named Pac-12 Player of the Year.

8. Her father, Douglas, who teaches at David L. Baker Golf Club in Fountain Valley, has been her coach.

9. Vu was the world number one amateur in 2018.

10. The Californian was part of America’s victorious Curtis Cup team in 2018, claiming four points in the process.

11. She ranked first on the all-time UCLA career victory list with eight individual titles.

12. Vu won three times on the Symetra Tour, which is now known as the Epson Tour, the LPGA’s feeder Tour.

13. Vu was in the US team that won the Arnold Palmer Cup in France in 2018.

14. Vu turned professional in 2019, but missed the cut in eight of her first nine events, making just $3,830 along the way.

15. She once considered quitting her pro golf aspirations and going to law school.

16. Her first professional win on Tour came at the Honda LPGA Thailand in February 2023.

17. She’s a Major winner, that victory coming not long after at the 2023 Chevron Championship.

18. Vu names Rory McIlroy as one of her favourite golfers.

Epic belly flop from Lilia Vu's caddie Cole Pensanti 😂👏pic.twitter.com/fcm5ECqBbQApril 24, 2023 See more

19. Several caddies have worked alongside Vu, including her mom, Yvonne, while Cole Pensanti was the lucky looper who carried the bag for her during her Major victory.

20. Her other interests include television and music. Shawn Mendes is one of her favourite singers.

21. Vu was very close to her late grandfather, who built a boat to help his family escape a war-torn Vietnam.