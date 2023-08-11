Who Is Lilia Vu’s Caddie?
We meet Cole Pensanti who helped Lilia Vu to her first Major victory in 2023
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Lilia Vu made her Major breakthrough when she captured the Chevron Championship in 2023. She shot a closing 68 to move from 11th to beat Angel Yin in a playoff – Yin would find water but still make par while Vu made a birdie from 10 feet for her second win on the LPGA Tour.
Vu has had a variety of caddies since joining the LPGA Tour in 2019 and Cole Pensanti was on her bag in Texas. After the playoff win Vu was full of praise for her bag man.
"I felt like it was a really hard day. The course was playing really difficult with the wind and the weather and it being colder. I just didn't feel great on the course. I was getting kind of moody, and my caddie Cole was there to basically ground me and remind me like hey, we're just going to try our best, and whatever happens happens. Just hit it on your line and then go from there and stop getting so upset over every little thing."
This was the first time that the Major hadn't been played at Mission Hills but, despite the move to Club at Carlton Woods, the winner still took the traditional jump into the lake by the 18th green. There was a fear of alligators and other creatures but, after a dredging of the water, Vu and Pensanti made the leap and Pensanti performed a trademark caddie belly flop.
The pair will be in Spain for the Solheim Cup as the United States look to reclaim the trophy.
Pensanti also tasted Major success when he was on Danielle Kang's bag at the Women's PGA Championship in 2017. There the American beat Brooke Henderson by a shot at Olympia Fields.
After the victory she immediately flew back to Glendale in California with Pensanti to visit her dad's grave.
“I went back and I said we did it,” said Kang before Pensanti surprised her by pulling out his (stolen) caddie bib which they laid at the grave along with a Coors Light, Starbucks coffee, her father’s favourite cigarettes and the flag from the 18th green.
The caddie describes himself as an 'Analyst in distance, wind, and trajectory consultation' on his X (Twitter) profile.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mark has worked in golf for over 20 years having started off his journalistic life at the Press Association and BBC Sport before moving to Sky Sports where he became their golf editor on skysports.com. He then worked at National Club Golfer and Lady Golfer where he was the deputy editor and he has interviewed many of the leading names in the game, both male and female, ghosted columns for the likes of Robert Rock, Charley Hull and Dame Laura Davies, as well as playing the vast majority of our Top 100 GB&I courses. He loves links golf with a particular love of Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns. He is now a freelance, also working for the PGA and Robert Rock. Loves tour golf, both men and women and he remains the long-standing owner of an horrific short game. He plays at Moortown with a handicap of 6.
-
Who Is Ally Ewing's Caddie?
Ally Ewing had been with Dan Chapman, but has recently turned to Megan Khang's former bagman, Kurt Moskaly
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘I Didn’t Want To Get Myself Dirty’ - Tom Kim Explains Bold Fashion At FedEx St Jude Championship
Tom Kim had a very different look at the FedEx St. Jude Championship but it didn't get in the way of his golf
By Mark Townsend Published
-
McIlroy Takes Swipe At Mickelson Over Betting Speculation
Rory McIlroy couldn't help himself when asked about Phil Mickelson's supposed betting history
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Morikawa Pledges $1k Per Birdie To Raise Funds For Maui Recovery
Collin Morikawa has extra incentive to make as many birdies as possible after the recent wildfires in Hawaii
By Mark Townsend Published
-
AIG Women's Open Leaderboard, Live Updates From Walton Heath Old Course: Ally Ewing Is Taking Charge
American Ally Ewing holds a decisive lead at 10-under-par after shooting a second-round 66 in the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath Golf Course
By Alison Root Last updated
-
Bryson DeChambeau Hoping For Ryder Cup Place After LIV Golf 58
The LIV Golf player thinks his form is good enough to warrant a place in the US Ryder Cup team
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘It’s No Secret That I Want To Be There’ - Pedersen Hoping For Solheim Cup Charge
Emily Kristine Pedersen hasn't given up on a third appearance after an excellent opening round in the AIG Women's Open
By Mike Hall Published
-
Phil Mickelson Gambled $1bn And Attempted To Bet On Ryder Cup - Book Excerpt Alleges
Professional gambler Billy Walters makes the claims about Phil Mickelson in his upcoming book
By Mike Hall Published