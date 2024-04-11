Big-Hitting Amateur Christo Lamprecht Hits First Two Masters Drive Over 700 Yards
The 2023 Amateur Championship made an eye-catching start to his first Masters appearance after a pair of booming drives
Christo Lamprecht made an eye-catching start to his debut Masters appearance as the big-hitting amateur drove a combined 719 yards with his first two tee shots.
Lamprecht, who earned his spot in this week's field after winning the 2023 Amateur Championship, is renowned for his distance off the tee, in part due to his lofty six-foot-eight frame.
Earlier in the year, he made headlines with a monster 418-yard drive at the Alfred Dunhill Championship and the 23-year-old's driving prowess was on show again right from the off at Augusta National as he sent his first two drives a mammoth 353 and 366 yards respectively.
Despite having just 89 yards into the pin on the first, Lamprecht was unable to make birdie but made no mistake at the par-five second to get up and running for the tournament.
While the South African is making his first Masters appearance, he will be able to draw on major championship experience following his impressive showing at the Open last summer which saw Lamprecht take a share of the first-round lead and go on to earn the Silver Medal as the week's low amateur.
The Georgia Tech collegiate golfer is one of five amateurs in this week's Masters field along with Neal Shipley, Stewart Hagestad, Jasper Stubbs and Santiago de la Fuente.
Kids these days. pic.twitter.com/AXlN2VEvRBApril 11, 2024
The remarkable distance of Lamprecht's drives also perhaps highlights why the R&A and USGA - golf's governing bodies - have announced plans to rollback the golf ball in a bid to curb ever-increasing driving distances.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The Masters has been far from immune from the trend of longer driving distances and, speaking earlier in the week, Augusta chairman Fred Ridley threw his full support behind the plans.
"For almost 70 years, the Masters was played at just over 6,900 yards. Today the course measures 7,550 yards from the markers, and we may well play one of the tournament rounds this year at more than 7,600 yards," he said.
"I've said in the past that I hope we will not play the Masters at 8,000 yards. But that is likely to happen in the not-too-distant future under current standards. Accordingly, we support the decisions that have been made by The R&A and the USGA as they have addressed the impact of distance at all levels of the game."
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
LIV Golfers’ Masters Apparel Sign That Golf Relations Are Thawing
LIV Golf players are wearing their team outfits this year, but that wasn’t quite the case in 2023
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
What Is Min Woo Lee Wearing? Check Out The PGA Tour Star’s Lululemon Golf Apparel
The Australian is one of the games rising stars, with Lee donning apparel that is perhaps not as recognized as other golf brands on the market
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golfers’ Masters Apparel Sign That Golf Relations Are Thawing
LIV Golf players are wearing their team outfits this year, but that wasn’t quite the case in 2023
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
The Masters Gets Underway As Honorary Starters Hit Ceremonial Tee Shots
The Masters is off and running after Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson found the fairway with their ceremonial tee shots
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Greg Norman Jr Claims Dad Bought Masters Ticket After Being Denied Invite For Second Successive Year
Greg Norman, the LIV Golf CEO, made a surprise appearance at Augusta National on Wednesday as a paying customer
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Is The Augusta National SubAir System Set To Save The 2024 Masters?
The greens could yet return to their devastating best in time for a thrilling Sunday finish
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Have Tiger Woods’ Masters Chances Just Been Dealt A Huge Blow?
Adverse weather has given Woods an even greater mountain to climb if he is to claim a sixth Masters title
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Collin Morikawa Adds Scottie Scheffler’s Putter To Bag For The Masters
The two-time Major winner has made a late switch as he bids to find form on the greens
By Andrew Wright Published
-
First Round Of The Masters Delayed By Thunderstorms
It's the news nobody wanted to hear...
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Is Jon Rahm Still Signed With Callaway?
Callaway logos are notably absent from the Spaniard's apparel...
By Andrew Wright Published