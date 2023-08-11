16 Things You Didn't Know About Andrea Lee

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Former amateur star Andrea Lee is now making a name for herself in the professional game. Here are some things you may not be aware of about the American LPGA Tour player.

1. Andrea Lee was born in Los Angeles on 15 August 1998.

2. She began playing golf at the age of 5 under the tuition of her father, James.

3. She began competing in tournaments aged 8, and won 50 junior titles in four years.

4. She made the cut at the 2014 US Women’s Open at Pinehurst No.2 aged 15 with her dad alongside her as caddie.

5. She received a sponsors invite to the 2015 ANA Inspiration on the LPGA Tour, but missed the cut by one shot.

6. Lee represented the USA in the Junior Ryder Cup, Junior Solheim Cup, Curtis Cup and Women’s World Amateur Team Championship.

7. After joining Stanford University in 2016, she became the most decorated player in its history at that time when, over the ensuing three years, she won nine individual titles.

8. Lee left Stanford University to turn pro in 2019.

9. Her amateur career included 17 weeks at the top of the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

10. Lee was also awarded the 2019 Mark H. McCormack Medal after finishing the season as the top-ranked amateur.

11. As an amateur, Lee achieved four holes in one and one albatross.

Andrea Lee was the most decorated player in Stanford history (Image credit: Getty Images)

12. She had two top-10 finishes in her rookie season on the LPGA Tour.

13. She finished T7 at the 2020 AIG Women’s Open at Kingsbarns Golf Links.

14. Lee claimed her maiden LPGA Tour win in the 2022 Portland Classic. She dedicated the win to her late grandfather, Min, saying: “He always called me a champion and he always believed in me. I was super grateful for him and I know that he's watching today.”

15. She previously competed in soccer, taekwondo and figure skating.

16. Away from golf, Lee's hobbies have included movies, shopping, singing, bowling and snowboarding.