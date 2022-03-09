Tom Hoge What's In The Bag?

A one-time winner on the PGA Tour, Tom Hoge turned professional bak in 2011 and got into the PGA Tour winner's circle at long last at the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. During the week he shot 19-under to win by two from Jordan Spieth. Let's take a look inside his bag.

Driver

Titleist TSi3

Hoge is a Titleist staff player and uses nearly a full bag of clubs from the brand. He starts with a Titleist TSi3 driver and it has nine degrees of loft as well as a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft. The TSi3 is one of very few drivers to get five stars from us in a review. The compact look will suit the eye of the better player, but many more abilities have the potential to benefit from the more varied adjustability and extra forgiveness on offer. Our testing, after being custom fitted, showed it was longer and straighter than the TS equivalent, producing longer but more playable distance.

Read our full Titleist TSi3 driver review

Fairway

Titleist TS2

He does not carry the newer TSi fairway woods though, instead opting for a Titleist TS2 three-wood which has 13.5 degrees of loft and a Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Blue 8 X shaft. Tour players using older models is a trend that is more common than you would think because the fairway wood slot in the bag is arguably the most difficult part of the bag to get right. This is because it has to correctly bridge the gap between the driver and the irons, so it comes as no surprise that many players don't change when they find a model they trust.

Hybrid

Titleist 913Hd

Instead of another fairway wood Hoge then opts to use a Titleist 913Hd hybrid and it has 18 degrees of loft. This is not a common club we see out on Tour but one other player who uses it is is Webb Simpson.

Irons

Titleist 620 CB, Titleist 620 MB

Moving into the irons he carries a combo set of Titleist irons at the moment. He has a Titleist 620 CB four-iron and then the rest of his irons are Titleist 620 MB's. They go from five-iron down to pitching wedge. The CB version is the slightly more forgiving model with a small cavity at the back whereas the MB is the muscleback design. These irons are all about workability and control rather than forgiveness and are not for inconsistent ball-strikers.

Wedges

Titleist Vokey Design SM8

Hoge then uses three Titleist Vokey wedges, two of which are SM8's and one is a WedgeWorks design. The former two have 52 and 56 degrees of loft and the latter has 60 degrees of loft. It is interesting to note that he goes for an older model instead of the SM9's but we will update this page if there is any change here.

Read our full Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge review

Putter

Odyssey White Hot OG 2-Ball Prototype

His sole club that is not made by Titleist is an Odyssey White Hot OG 2-Ball Prototype. The 2-ball design is iconic in the world of golf and the White Hot OG line sought to bring the insert into modern golf. The original feel and sound of the old insert has been maintained with the two-part urethane insert bringing the putter right into the 21st century. There is also a much more premium aesthetic on these putters thanks to the silver PVD finish.

Read our full Odyssey White Hot OG 2-Ball Putter Review

Ball

Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot

Finally Hoge uses a Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot, a golf ball designed for players seeking a more penetrating trajectory with lower long-game spin than Pro V1 but with comparable greenside control and soft feel.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1 ball review

