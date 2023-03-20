Taylor Moore What's In The Bag?

American Taylor Moore is a one-time winner on the PGA Tour, getting into the winner's circle at the 2023 Valspar Championship. But what clubs does he use out on Tour? Let's take a look.

Driver

Ping G430 LST

Moore is a Ping staff player at the moment and he currently has a full bag of clubs from the brand. He starts with a Ping G430 LST driver which has 10.5 degrees of loft with a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60 TX shaft.

The G430 LST driver got five stars in our testing because it is a hugely impressive driver that does a great job of balancing distance with consistency. It is a low spin driver with a truly broad appeal that has the high tech looks and powerful feel to match the all round performance.

Fairways

Ping G430 Max

Moore then uses two Ping G430 Max fairway woods, with 16 and 19.75 degrees of loft respectively. The G430 Max is a long yet easy-to-use fairway wood and will be many golfers favorite in the 2023 season thanks to its versatility and high launch characteristics. A new carbon crown gives this fairway the looks to match the playing experience. His three-wood is fitted with a Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 7 X shaft whilst his seven-wood option has a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 TX shaft.

Irons

Ping i230, Ping S55

Next up Moore has a mixture of new and old Ping irons in the bag at the moment. His four-iron is a Ping i230 which we loved during testing because of the combination of reliability, forgiveness and a stable feel. Then from five-iron down to pitching wedge he has Ping S55's which have been around a number of years now.

All of his irons are fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold Mid Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Wedges

Ping Glide Forged Pro

Moving to the wedges he uses three Ping Glide Forged Pro models with 50, 54 and 60 degrees of loft. All of them have True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts. We enjoyed these wedges in testing because not only do they look great, but the control and versatility allows you to be confident and aggressive around the green, whilst we also liked how many loft and bounce options there are in the range.

Putter

Ping PLD Oslo 4 prototype

His final club in the bag is a Ping PLD Oslo 4 prototype which has a mallet design, finished in black. We believe he has been using the half-moon style mallet putter for the while but we do think the entire black finish might be a new element in 2023.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

Finally Moore uses one of the best golf balls in the game, the Titleist Pro V1. Specifically we believe it is the latest 2023 version which recently got five stars in our review. In our testing it was the added consistency in the long game that shone through. Without dramatically changing the characteristics that have made the Pro V1 so popular, it seems Titleist has made some subtle but important improvements.

