James Piot What's In the Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of 2021 U.S. Amateur champion James Piot.
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
James Piot What's In the Bag?
James Piot booked his place in the 2022 Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship thanks to his win at the 2021 U.S. Amateur. He managed to beat Austin Greaser in the final and here we have taken a look inside his bag.
James Piot What's In the Bag?
Driver
Titleist TSi3
We believe Piot is a Titleist staff player at the moment and he uses a full bag of clubs from the brand. He starts with a Titleist TSi3 driver which is one of very few drivers to get five stars from us in a review. The compact look will suit the eye of the better player, but many more abilities have the potential to benefit from the more varied adjustability and extra forgiveness on offer. Our testing, after being custom fitted, showed it was longer and straighter than the TS equivalent, producing longer but more playable distance.
- Read our full Titleist TSi3 driver review
Fairway
Titleist TS3
Contrary to the driver, Piot actually uses an older fairway wood at the moment, and it is a TS3 model. It is interesting he hasn't put the newer TSi3 model in the bag but it is actually very common for professional golfers to stick with older models in the fairway wood slot in the bag. This is because it is arguably the hardest club to get right and once a player does, they don't want to move away from a model they trust and have confidence in.
- Read our full Titleist TS3 Fairway review
Irons
Titleist T200, Titleist T100S
Instead of another fairway or a hybrid, he decides to put a Titleist T200 three-iron in the bag before transitioning down into a set of Titleist T100S irons. They go from four-iron down to pitching wedge. The Titleist T100s iron provides the looks and feel of a tour-level iron but with extra distance due to two-degrees stronger lofts than the T100, configured in a way that ensures turf interaction isn’t compromised. Down at address the T100s certainly looks like an iron that should be in the hands of an accomplished player due to its thin topline and compact overall size.
- Read our full 2021 Titleist T200 Iron review
- Read our full 2021 Titleist T100s Iron review
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM8
Next he has three Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges with 50, 54 and 58 degrees of loft. this is a fairly common setup out on Tour because of the even distance gapping.
- Read our full Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge review
Putter
Scotty Cameron Masterful Prototype
Finally he uses a Scotty Cameron Masterful Prototype which has a black finish and is arguably one of the best looking putters on the professional circuit.
Full Specs
Driver: Titleist TSi3
Fairway: Titleist TS3
Irons: Titleist T200 (3), Titleist T100S (4-PW) all fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (50, 54, 58 degrees)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Masterful Prototype
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6