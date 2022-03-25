Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

James Piot What's In the Bag?

James Piot booked his place in the 2022 Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship thanks to his win at the 2021 U.S. Amateur. He managed to beat Austin Greaser in the final and here we have taken a look inside his bag.

Driver

Titleist TSi3

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

We believe Piot is a Titleist staff player at the moment and he uses a full bag of clubs from the brand. He starts with a Titleist TSi3 driver which is one of very few drivers to get five stars from us in a review. The compact look will suit the eye of the better player, but many more abilities have the potential to benefit from the more varied adjustability and extra forgiveness on offer. Our testing, after being custom fitted, showed it was longer and straighter than the TS equivalent, producing longer but more playable distance.

Read our full Titleist TSi3 driver review

Fairway

Titleist TS3

Contrary to the driver, Piot actually uses an older fairway wood at the moment, and it is a TS3 model. It is interesting he hasn't put the newer TSi3 model in the bag but it is actually very common for professional golfers to stick with older models in the fairway wood slot in the bag. This is because it is arguably the hardest club to get right and once a player does, they don't want to move away from a model they trust and have confidence in.

Read our full Titleist TS3 Fairway review

Irons

Titleist T200, Titleist T100S

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of another fairway or a hybrid, he decides to put a Titleist T200 three-iron in the bag before transitioning down into a set of Titleist T100S irons. They go from four-iron down to pitching wedge. The Titleist T100s iron provides the looks and feel of a tour-level iron but with extra distance due to two-degrees stronger lofts than the T100, configured in a way that ensures turf interaction isn’t compromised. Down at address the T100s certainly looks like an iron that should be in the hands of an accomplished player due to its thin topline and compact overall size.

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM8

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Next he has three Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges with 50, 54 and 58 degrees of loft. this is a fairly common setup out on Tour because of the even distance gapping.

Read our full Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge review

Putter

Scotty Cameron Masterful Prototype

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally he uses a Scotty Cameron Masterful Prototype which has a black finish and is arguably one of the best looking putters on the professional circuit.

Full Specs

Driver: Titleist TSi3

Fairway: Titleist TS3

Irons: Titleist T200 (3), Titleist T100S (4-PW) all fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (50, 54, 58 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Masterful Prototype