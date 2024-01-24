New Arccos Golf Link Pro Allows For Shot Tracking Without The Use Of Smartphone

Arccos Golf's brand new Link Pro device allows you to track golf shots without the need for a smartphone

Arccos Golf Link Pro device studio shots
(Image credit: Arccos Golf)
Elliott Heath
By Elliott Heath
published

Arccos Golf has unveiled its brand new Link Pro device that is set to make the way you track shots a lot easier.

The Link Pro allows users to automatically track golf shots right from their pocket, without the need of a phone anymore. The Link has been completely redesigned, with the new Pro model coming with new microphones and enhanced GPS to allow for more precise shot tracking.

A small button has also been added to allow golfers to mark where the hole is to ensure more precise stats for short game and putting.

The upgraded Link Pro comes with a wireless charging case that powers the device for up to 12 rounds of golf.

The small device, compatible with Arccos Golf's Smart Sensors and Smart Grips as well as both iPhone and Android smartphones, weighs less than 25 grams and measures just 2.25" (L) x 1.25" (W) x 0.75" (D), allowing you to keep it in your front pocket during play to track all of your shots. 

It's also weatherproof, so can stay with you no matter what the elements are doing.

Arccos Golf is one of the best golf shot tracking apps, with its users having recorded more than 800 million shots while playing over 16 million rounds using the system.

Image

Interested in getting data on your own play to boost your performance? Check out the Arccos website.

View Deal
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL

Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸