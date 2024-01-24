New Arccos Golf Link Pro Allows For Shot Tracking Without The Use Of Smartphone

Arccos Golf has unveiled its brand new Link Pro device that is set to make the way you track shots a lot easier.

The Link Pro allows users to automatically track golf shots right from their pocket, without the need of a phone anymore. The Link has been completely redesigned, with the new Pro model coming with new microphones and enhanced GPS to allow for more precise shot tracking.

A small button has also been added to allow golfers to mark where the hole is to ensure more precise stats for short game and putting.

The upgraded Link Pro comes with a wireless charging case that powers the device for up to 12 rounds of golf.

The small device, compatible with Arccos Golf's Smart Sensors and Smart Grips as well as both iPhone and Android smartphones, weighs less than 25 grams and measures just 2.25" (L) x 1.25" (W) x 0.75" (D), allowing you to keep it in your front pocket during play to track all of your shots.

It's also weatherproof, so can stay with you no matter what the elements are doing.

Arccos Golf is one of the best golf shot tracking apps, with its users having recorded more than 800 million shots while playing over 16 million rounds using the system.