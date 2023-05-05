Golf Pride Reveals 4-4-2 Grip Selector Tool

While playing three in defense seems to be more common in the Premier League nowadays, Golf Pride is now trusting the 4-4-2 formation to help golfers recognize the best golf grips for them and help them choose the right golf grips in order to improve their games.

So let’s start at the back line, how does the Grip Selector tool help us build a solid foundation? Well as the formation suggests, there are four key components to consider when opting for a new set of grips. The size of the grip you’re using is crucial to ensuring you hold the club correctly and comfortably. Finding what size golf grip you should use is important, as a grip pressure that is too tight can reduce power while a grip pressure that is too light makes the club unstable, which can cause inconsistent shot patterns.

Golf Pride Grips (Image credit: Golf Pride)

Moisture management is key to ensuring you have a secure grip on the club at all times. Fo golfers that frequently play in hot and humid weather or wet conditions, having one of the best grips for sweaty hands that deals well with this is imperative. Surface texture is somewhat a choice of personal preference, but a grip with more pronounced patterns can ensure a more secure grip on the club. The firmness of the grip also plays an important role as to how much feel you look to have through impact, with a softer grip dampening vibrations.

(Image credit: Golf Pride)

There are four main styles of grip in the Golf Pride grip range, one of which features in our 2023 Editor's Choice in the form of the CPX. The classic Tour Velvet, a smoother grip that many pros use, the CPX grip that offers a soft and tacky texture and the full cord Z grip which is the firmest option. The ever popular MCC is a half cord offering which sits halfway on the firmness scale.

Finally there are two additional technologies to consider. Align technology sees a raised ridge on the back of the grip, acting as a reminder for hand placement and clubface awareness. The other is Plus 4 technology, which reduces the taper on the lower half of the grip, encouraging lighter grip pressure for increased fluidity and power. Golf pride even offers the MCC Plus 4 Align which features both of these technologies.

Golf Pride also offers some of the best putter grips on the market, all varying in size, shape and feel. If you’re ever unsure about your grips or what you should be using, we recommend seeking advice from a PGA Professional who will be able to assist you in choosing the right grips for your game.