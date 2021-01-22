The Wilson Staff D9 range unveiled today benefits from computer modelling software to enhance the performance

Wilson Staff D9 Range Unveiled

Wilson Staff has unveiled a new range of woods and irons seeking to give players the ultimate clubs for distance, performance and control.

The range is called the D9 and it benefits from an innovative design process that uses computer modelling software to simulate hundreds of different club head variations to find the most effective design.

The Wilson Staff D9 driver features the most technologically-advanced face Wilson has ever produced called a peak kinetic response club face (PKR), which divides the face into a series of fractural zones to deliver distance and performance.

The driver also features a three-layer composite crown which helps deal with vibration and reduce the weight of the club.

It also comes with a standard 10-gram or a super-lightweight 3-gram weight giving the player the option of adjusting and fine-tuning the moment of inertia and forgiveness on offer.

“Utilizing our proprietary software, alongside Wilson Labs and our Wilson Advisory Staff members, the D9 driver is our best driver offering yet”, said Jon Pergande, Manager of Wilson Golf Club Innovation.

“The face construction, head-shape, crown technology and PKR face all received Tour player feedback and allowed us to improve the performance at every stage and the end product is perfect for players looking for extra yards and forgiveness off the tee,” he added.

For the first time ever, the Wilson Staff D9 fairway woods and hybrid feature Variable Face Technology, which seeks to deliver high ball speeds and high launch angles regardless of the strike location.

The D9 fairway woods are available in three loft options – 15˚, 18˚ and 21˚ – and are available with several different flex’s of shaft.

The D9 hybrid, meanwhile, is available in four progressive loft options of 19˚, 22˚, 25˚ and 28˚.

Following on from the impressive D7 irons, the new D9 range features Wilson proprietary Power Hole 2.0 Technology.

The Urethane-filled pocket arrangements increase deflection and allows more energy to transfer to the ball across the entire face for higher balls speeds and increased distance.

The irons also have a new ultra-thin face which incorporates a larger sweet spot for more forgiveness.

The cumulative design process also created the lowest-ever centre of gravity on a Wilson iron, which is to aid launch, spin and workability.

Available from mid-January 2021, the Wilson Staff D9 range has the following RRPs: driver £299, fairway £179, hybrid £159, irons (5-PW) £499 (steel) and £579 (graphite).

For more gear news make sure you stay up to date with the Golf Monthly website.