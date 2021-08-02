We take a look inside the bag of Olympic silver medalist Rory Sabbatini.

Rory Sabbatini What’s In The Bag?

A six-time winner on the PGA Tour, and a player with a World Cup win in 2003 alongside Trevor Immelman, Rory Sabbatini has had quite the career since turning professional in 1998.

His best Major finish came in 2007 at The Masters and he has also managed to win a silver medal in the Olympic Games whilst representing Slovakia.

But what clubs does he use out on Tour? Let’s take a look below.

Given the makeup of his bag, we do not think Sabbatini has an equipment contract with anyone at the moment. There are four different brands represented in his bag.

He starts, as many top players do, with TaylorMade woods which take the form of a SIM2 driver, and two SIM2 Ti fairway woods. That being said we believe the second fairway wood might be a Titleist TSi3 model but we are yet to confirm this.

Sabbatini has often put a Callaway Apex hybrid into play as well but we believe this comes in and out of the setup, as does the five-wood.

Moving to the irons he uses a set of Mizuno MP-20 MMC’s, and he then has a couple of Titleist Vokey wedges.

The 56 degree is an SM8 model whilst the 60 degree is a WedgeWorks prototype.

His final club in the bag is a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5 putter. He also uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

*Note – we believe the top of his bag changes regularly.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2

Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Ti

Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Ti

*Hybrid: Callaway Apex

Irons: Mizuno MP-20 MMC (yet to confirm the exact makeup of the irons)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56-08M), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-T) both with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Onyx S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

