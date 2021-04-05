We take a look inside the bag of 2021 ANA Inspiration winner, Patty Tavatanakit.

Patty Tavatanakit What’s In The Bag?

Young star Patty Tavatanakit went wire-to-wire to win the 2021 ANA Inspiration which not only was her 1st Major title win, but also her 1st title altogether. After taking up the game at the age of 8, using Tiger Woods as inspiration, she has moved up the golfing ladder incredibly quickly, and should be a force in the game for many years given she is only in her early 20’s.

So then what does she put into her bag out on Tour? Let’s take a look below.

Tavatanakit has 13 clubs in her bag made by Ping with the other being a Bettinardi putter.

Starting at the top she uses a Ping G410 LST driver with nine degrees of loft. She can use it to great effect too because throughout her Major-winning week she regularly hit drives well over 300 yards.

She then uses a Ping G425 Max three-wood and then a G425 hybrid. They have 14.5 and 19 degrees of loft respectively.

Moving into the irons her setup appears to have changed of late. In the past she used a combo set of Ping i210’s and Ping Blueprints however right now she has gone for a full set of i210’s instead. They go from four-iron down to pitching wedge.

Her wedge setup consists of three Ping Glide Forged models with 50, 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

Her final club in the bag is a Bettinardi Studio Stock 3 mallet and it has some funky engravings too as you can see below. They are images of her favourite foods like pizza, ice cream and steak.

Driver: Ping G410 LST (9°, Fujikura Speeder 569 Evolution VII Flex-S shaft)

Fairway wood: Ping G425 Max (14.5°, Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 shaft)

Hybrid: Ping G425 (19°, Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 shaft)

Irons: Ping i210, (4-PW, Nippon NS Pro Modus shafts)

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged (50°, 56° and 60°)

Putter: Bettinardi Studio Stock 3 custom mallet

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x