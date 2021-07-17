We take a look inside the bag of German professional Marcel Siem.

Marcel Siem What’s In The Bag?

A four-time winner on the European Tour, Marcel Siem has been a professional golfer since 2000 and his victories have spanned 10 years from 2004 to 2014.

What does he currently put into his bag? Below we have taken a look.

Siem in the past has often been one to have mix and match setups with lots of different brands represented, however in 2021 we believe he only has two in the bag.

One of them is Callaway and given he has a Callaway staff Tour bag we can assume he has a contract with them, but we are unsure when this started and how many clubs are part of the contract.

Starting at the top of the bag he has a Callaway Mavik Sub Zero driver and he also carries a fairway wood of the same design. We aren’t sure what exact lofts he has for both clubs.

He has also often carried a Callaway Mavrik hybrid on occasion but we believe this comes in and out of the setup.

Moving onto the irons he uses a set of the Callaway Apex MB ’21’s which have a muscleback design for more workability and feel.

In the wedges we know he carries two Titleist Vokey SM8‘s but we are not sure on the exact lofts he uses at the moment.

His final club in the bag is a broomhandle design of the Odyssey Stroke Lab Ten 2-Ball.

Marcel Siem What’s In The Bag?

*We believe this hybrid comes in and out of the bag

Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero

Fairway wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero

*Hybrid: Callaway Mavrik

Irons: Callaway Apex MB ’21

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8

Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab Ten 2-Ball (broomhandle)

Ball: To be confirmed

Shoes: FootJoy Premiere Series Packard

For more what’s in the bag content, check out the Golf Monthly website.