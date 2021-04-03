We take a look inside the golf bag of Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha (9 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Black 130 MSI 60 TX shaft

3-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (15 degrees) with Fujikura Motore X F3 7 X shaft

7-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (21 degrees) with Aldila Rogue Black 130 MSI 80 TX shaft

Irons: Callaway Apex UT (21, 24 degrees), Callaway Apex Pro 2014 (5-9) all with Nippon Pro Modus3 120 TX shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46 and 54 degrees) Titleist SM8 WedgeWorks (60 degrees) with Nippon Pro Modus3 125

Putter: Odyssey EXO #7

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: FootJoy Tour X