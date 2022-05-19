Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

John Daly What's In The Bag?

A two-time Major winner John Daly, we believe he does not have an equipment contract with anyone. As such he currently has clubs from a variety of brand from PXG to Odyssey. Let's get into his setup now.

Driver

PXG TD prototype

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting with the driver it appears Daly, famous for his grip it and rip it style of play, uses a prototype model from PXG. We believe it is called a TD Prototype and not much information is out there on the club. We do know it has 9 degrees and it fitted with Project X HZRDUS RDX 60 TX shaft though.

Fairway

PXG 0341 X

He also carries a PXG three-wood which has 15 degrees. The exact model is a 0341 X head.

Hybrids

TaylorMade SIM2 Rescue

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Next up Daly carries two TaylorMade SIM2 Rescue clubs with 17 and 22 degrees of loft. The club itself tested extremely well for us, getting five stars. It is a compact, workable club, whilst the three lofts available and adjustability make this a great option if you're trying to fill a very specific slot in your bag. Not only is it great for the better player, but also the mid handicapper seeking all-round playability from different lies.

Read our full TaylorMade SIM2 Rescue review

Irons

TaylorMade P770

(Image credit: Future)

From four-iron down to pitching wedge Daly then uses a set of TaylorMade P770's. With forged hollow body, Speed Foam injection and up to 46.5g of tungsten weighting through the set, the TaylorMade P770 irons are similar in technologies to the older P790. But they’re more compact and offer higher launch with the long irons, thanks in part to slightly more traditional lofts, and additional spin based on player feedback.

Read our full TaylorMade P770 Irons Review

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM9

(Image credit: Future)

Next up Daly uses three Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges. The SM9 is a case of evolution rather than revolution from the SM8 but Titleist says it has developed the groundbreaking Progressive Centre of Gravity (CG) design to improve distance and trajectory control. In testing, we found it very easy to square-up on full shots and deliver excellent consistency of spin and flight from closer to the green. The American has a 50, 54 and 60 degree model in the bag.

Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review

Putter

Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K One

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag, and one he has been using for a while now, is the Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K One putter. The Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K putter brings high MOI to a blade putter shape thanks to large amounts of tungsten in the heel and toe of the putter. This creates a more forgiving blade that will suit an arc putting stroke.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Finally Daly uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball. It features the same reformulated 2.0 ZG Process Core and softer cover as the Pro V1 for enhanced distance plus improved feel and control. What separates the two is the Pro V1x is the lower spinning model which makes sense given the importance of distance out on Tour at the moment.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1x ball review

Full Specs

Driver: PXG TD prototype (9 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS RDX 60 TX

3-wood: PXG 0341 X (15 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS 80 TX shafts

Hybrids: TaylorMade SIM2 Rescue (17 and 22 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 S (17 degrees), KBS Tour Prototype 95 S (22 degrees) shafts

Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4-PW) all with KBS Tour 120S shagys

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50, 54 and 60 degrees) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour105 S (50 and 54 degrees), and KBS Tour 120S (60 degrees) shafts

Putters: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K One

Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1x