John Daly What's In The Bag?

Take a look at the equipment used by John Daly

john daly what's in the bag?
(Image credit: Golf Monthly)
Jump to category:
Sam Tremlett
By
published

John Daly What's In The Bag?

A two-time Major winner John Daly, we believe he does not have an equipment contract with anyone. As such he currently has clubs from a variety of brand from PXG to Odyssey. Let's get into his setup now. 

John Daly What's In The Bag?

Driver

PXG TD prototype

john daly driver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting with the driver it appears Daly, famous for his grip it and rip it style of play, uses a prototype model from PXG. We believe it is called a TD Prototype and not much information is out there on the club. We do know it has 9 degrees and it fitted with Project X HZRDUS RDX 60 TX shaft though.

Fairway

PXG 0341 X

He also carries a PXG three-wood which has 15 degrees. The exact model is a 0341 X head. 

Hybrids

TaylorMade SIM2 Rescue

TaylorMade SIM2 Rescue

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Next up Daly carries two TaylorMade SIM2 Rescue clubs with 17 and 22 degrees of loft. The club itself tested extremely well for us, getting five stars. It is a compact, workable club, whilst the three lofts available and adjustability make this a great option if you're trying to fill a very specific slot in your bag. Not only is it great for the better player, but also the mid handicapper seeking all-round playability from different lies.

Irons

TaylorMade P770

TaylorMade P770 iron

(Image credit: Future)

From four-iron down to pitching wedge Daly then uses a set of TaylorMade P770's. With forged hollow body, Speed Foam injection and up to 46.5g of tungsten weighting through the set, the TaylorMade P770 irons are similar in technologies to the older P790. But they’re more compact and offer higher launch with the long irons, thanks in part to slightly more traditional lofts, and additional spin based on player feedback.

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM9

titleist vokey sm9 wedge review

(Image credit: Future)

Next up Daly uses three Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges. The SM9 is a case of evolution rather than revolution from the SM8 but Titleist says it has developed the groundbreaking Progressive Centre of Gravity (CG) design to improve distance and trajectory control. In testing, we found it very easy to square-up on full shots and deliver excellent consistency of spin and flight from closer to the green. The American has a 50, 54 and 60 degree model in the bag.

Putter

Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K One

john daly putter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag, and one he has been using for a while now, is the Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K One putter. The Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K putter brings high MOI to a blade putter shape thanks to large amounts of tungsten in the heel and toe of the putter. This creates a more forgiving blade that will suit an arc putting stroke.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

titleist pro v1x ball and packaging

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Finally Daly uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball. It features the same reformulated 2.0 ZG Process Core and softer cover as the Pro V1 for enhanced distance plus improved feel and control. What separates the two is the Pro V1x is the lower spinning model which makes sense given the importance of distance out on Tour at the moment. 

Full Specs

Driver: PXG TD prototype (9 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS RDX 60 TX

3-wood: PXG 0341 X (15 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS 80 TX shafts

Hybrids: TaylorMade SIM2 Rescue (17 and 22 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 S (17 degrees), KBS Tour Prototype 95 S (22 degrees) shafts

Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4-PW) all with KBS Tour 120S shagys

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50, 54 and 60 degrees) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour105 S (50 and 54 degrees), and KBS Tour 120S (60 degrees) shafts

Putters: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K One

Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett

A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.  
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.

A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well. 

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five. 


Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6


Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.