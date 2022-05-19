John Daly What's In The Bag?
A two-time Major winner John Daly, we believe he does not have an equipment contract with anyone. As such he currently has clubs from a variety of brand from PXG to Odyssey. Let's get into his setup now.
Driver
PXG TD prototype
Starting with the driver it appears Daly, famous for his grip it and rip it style of play, uses a prototype model from PXG. We believe it is called a TD Prototype and not much information is out there on the club. We do know it has 9 degrees and it fitted with Project X HZRDUS RDX 60 TX shaft though.
Fairway
PXG 0341 X
He also carries a PXG three-wood which has 15 degrees. The exact model is a 0341 X head.
Hybrids
TaylorMade SIM2 Rescue
Next up Daly carries two TaylorMade SIM2 Rescue clubs with 17 and 22 degrees of loft. The club itself tested extremely well for us, getting five stars. It is a compact, workable club, whilst the three lofts available and adjustability make this a great option if you're trying to fill a very specific slot in your bag. Not only is it great for the better player, but also the mid handicapper seeking all-round playability from different lies.
- Read our full TaylorMade SIM2 Rescue review
Irons
TaylorMade P770
From four-iron down to pitching wedge Daly then uses a set of TaylorMade P770's. With forged hollow body, Speed Foam injection and up to 46.5g of tungsten weighting through the set, the TaylorMade P770 irons are similar in technologies to the older P790. But they’re more compact and offer higher launch with the long irons, thanks in part to slightly more traditional lofts, and additional spin based on player feedback.
- Read our full TaylorMade P770 Irons Review
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM9
Next up Daly uses three Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges. The SM9 is a case of evolution rather than revolution from the SM8 but Titleist says it has developed the groundbreaking Progressive Centre of Gravity (CG) design to improve distance and trajectory control. In testing, we found it very easy to square-up on full shots and deliver excellent consistency of spin and flight from closer to the green. The American has a 50, 54 and 60 degree model in the bag.
- Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review
Putter
Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K One
His final club in the bag, and one he has been using for a while now, is the Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K One putter. The Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K putter brings high MOI to a blade putter shape thanks to large amounts of tungsten in the heel and toe of the putter. This creates a more forgiving blade that will suit an arc putting stroke.
Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
Finally Daly uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball. It features the same reformulated 2.0 ZG Process Core and softer cover as the Pro V1 for enhanced distance plus improved feel and control. What separates the two is the Pro V1x is the lower spinning model which makes sense given the importance of distance out on Tour at the moment.
- Read our full Titleist Pro V1x ball review
Full Specs
Driver: PXG TD prototype (9 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS RDX 60 TX
3-wood: PXG 0341 X (15 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS 80 TX shafts
Hybrids: TaylorMade SIM2 Rescue (17 and 22 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 S (17 degrees), KBS Tour Prototype 95 S (22 degrees) shafts
Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4-PW) all with KBS Tour 120S shagys
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50, 54 and 60 degrees) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour105 S (50 and 54 degrees), and KBS Tour 120S (60 degrees) shafts
Putters: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K One
Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
