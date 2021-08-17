We give our verdict on the TaylorMade SIM2 Rescue after testing it on the course, on the range and on the launch monitor.

TaylorMade SIM2 Rescue Review

The TaylorMade SIM2 Rescue offers golfers something a bit different when it comes to a hybrid club, with input from Tour players Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy aiding the design process.

The SIM2 Rescue strikes quite a compact pose at address and we really liked the iron-like profile designed to suit the eye of the better player.

Despite its compact look this is still a surprisingly forgiving club, and we found it a versatile option in the bag whether used off a tee on long par 3s or out of the rough as we were making our way up a par 5.

The SIM2 Rescue uses TaylorMade’s proprietary Twist Face Technology – which help mishits from the toe or the heel – and Speed Pockets, which help increase ball speed and help with low-face mishits.

We could feel these two technologies working hand in hand during our testing, and the SIM2 Rescue produced some impressive numbers on the launch monitor and felt workable and fast out on the range.

We tested a 19.5° model and it produced an impressive 217 yards of average carry – figures that were longer than some other hybrids with stronger lofts.

While ball speed wasn’t as fast as some other hybrids we tested, it felt very hot off the face and produced an impressive, penetrating ball flight.

There are three lofts to choose from and each comes with plenty of adjustability, allowing you to go +/- 1.5˚ to your preferential loft depending on the ball flight you want to see.

This makes it a great option for someone who is looking to fill a very specific position in the bag.

Overall, the SIM2 Rescue is a fast, penetrating and compact hybrid more suited to the better player who wants to be able to really work and shape their shots – TaylorMade has the option of the SIM2 Max which offers more forgiveness and a higher launch for players that need it.

A great hybrid is designed to play a number of different roles in your bag and the SIM2 Rescue certainly ticks a lot of boxes.